trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

Shows & Events

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

submit your news email newsletter

Venues & Destinations

Innovative Rooftop Garden Debuts at Los Angeles Convention Center

Tweet 2/22/2018

The Los Angeles Convention Center (LACC), managed by AEG Facilities, revealed its new 9,500 square foot rooftop garden in January. The project began taking shape in April of 2017 and features various citrus trees, herbs, vegetables and seasonal flowers above the South Hall lobby.



"Sustainability and innovation are core values at AEG Facilities, and at the Los Angeles Convention Center we take this to heart,” says Brad Gessner, Senior Vice President and General Manager at the LACC. "The idea for the rooftop garden has been developing over the past few years and we are thrilled with this addition to our facility."



This garden will not only contribute to the green efforts of Downtown Los Angeles, but will also provide produce for LACC's in-house caterer Levy Restaurants. Currently 90 percent of produce at the LACC is locally sourced; Levy plans to build on this by utilizing oregano, chili peppers, citrus, lettuce and carrots grown in the garden and use them regularly in their recipes to showcase the originality of the convention center.



The rooftop garden is an addition to more than 30 environmentally friendly practices and procedures implemented at the LACC under the management of AEG Facilities. These various implementations have resulted in conservation of energy and water, consistent increase in waste diversions rates, responsible purchasing of in-house goods, and the demonstration of leadership to local real estate and broad convention center communities.





About the Los Angeles Convention Center

The Los Angeles Convention Center (LACC) is renowned internationally as a prime site for conventions, trade shows, and exhibitions. Owned by the City of Los Angeles and professionally managed by AEG Facilities, the LACC attracts over 2.5 million visitors annually. The facility is an integral economic component to the Southern California area, generating economic benefits through attendee direct and indirect spending and sustaining over 12,500 local jobs. The LACC also remains an enduring symbol of environmental sustainability and social responsibility, and is proud to be a LEED® Gold certified facility; the venue was recertified on the Gold level in 2015 making the LACC the largest convention center in the U.S. to receive LEED® EB:O+M Gold recertification. For more information, please visit



About AEG Facilities

AEG, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Anschutz Company, is the leading sports and live entertainment company in the world. AEG Facilities, a stand-alone division of AEG, and its affiliates owns, operates or consults with more than 120 of the industry’s preeminent venues worldwide, across five continents, providing complete venue management, as well as specialized programs in operations, guest services, ticketing, booking, sales and marketing. AEG Facilities also provides resources and access to other AEG-affiliated entities, including AEG Live, one of the largest live music companies in the world, AEG Global Partnerships and AEG Real Estate, as well as such industry leading programs as AEG 1Earth and AEG Encore to support the success of its venues across the globe. For more information, please visit





Contact:

mriehle@lacclink.com









The Los Angeles Convention Center (LACC), managed by AEG Facilities, revealed its new 9,500 square foot rooftop garden in January. The project began taking shape in April of 2017 and features various citrus trees, herbs, vegetables and seasonal flowers above the South Hall lobby."Sustainability and innovation are core values at AEG Facilities, and at the Los Angeles Convention Center we take this to heart,” says Brad Gessner, Senior Vice President and General Manager at the LACC. "The idea for the rooftop garden has been developing over the past few years and we are thrilled with this addition to our facility."This garden will not only contribute to the green efforts of Downtown Los Angeles, but will also provide produce for LACC's in-house caterer Levy Restaurants. Currently 90 percent of produce at the LACC is locally sourced; Levy plans to build on this by utilizing oregano, chili peppers, citrus, lettuce and carrots grown in the garden and use them regularly in their recipes to showcase the originality of the convention center.The rooftop garden is an addition to more than 30 environmentally friendly practices and procedures implemented at the LACC under the management of AEG Facilities. These various implementations have resulted in conservation of energy and water, consistent increase in waste diversions rates, responsible purchasing of in-house goods, and the demonstration of leadership to local real estate and broad convention center communities.About the Los Angeles Convention CenterThe Los Angeles Convention Center (LACC) is renowned internationally as a prime site for conventions, trade shows, and exhibitions. Owned by the City of Los Angeles and professionally managed by AEG Facilities, the LACC attracts over 2.5 million visitors annually. The facility is an integral economic component to the Southern California area, generating economic benefits through attendee direct and indirect spending and sustaining over 12,500 local jobs. The LACC also remains an enduring symbol of environmental sustainability and social responsibility, and is proud to be a LEED® Gold certified facility; the venue was recertified on the Gold level in 2015 making the LACC the largest convention center in the U.S. to receive LEED® EB:O+M Gold recertification. For more information, please visit www.lacclink.com About AEG FacilitiesAEG, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Anschutz Company, is the leading sports and live entertainment company in the world. AEG Facilities, a stand-alone division of AEG, and its affiliates owns, operates or consults with more than 120 of the industry’s preeminent venues worldwide, across five continents, providing complete venue management, as well as specialized programs in operations, guest services, ticketing, booking, sales and marketing. AEG Facilities also provides resources and access to other AEG-affiliated entities, including AEG Live, one of the largest live music companies in the world, AEG Global Partnerships and AEG Real Estate, as well as such industry leading programs as AEG 1Earth and AEG Encore to support the success of its venues across the globe. For more information, please visit www.aegworldwide.com Tweet



