trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

Shows & Events

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

submit your news email newsletter

People

David Bletso Joins 2Heads as Global Chief Financial Officer

Tweet 2/22/2018

David Bletso joins brand experience agency 2Heads as Global Chief Financial Officer, a key part of the Agency’s management team. He brings over 20 years’ experience within the media industry, including his more recent position as CFO for IPG Mediabrands



In his role at 2Heads, David will work with all the department heads on commercial strategies, legal and contractual items as well as reporting standards and processes to enable 2Heads to support the future growth of key client accounts.



Pepe Parra, CEO of 2Heads, said: “David’s experience will bring more commercial thinking across the business and support our growth across the globe. I am really excited to have David join the business to further evolve our strategic position within the global market.”



David is the most recent in a series of high profile appointments at 2Heads following a period of rapid expansion driven by client wins.



David Bletso said: “I’m really excited to be part of the 2Heads team. I relish the opportunity to immerse myself within the business, collaboratively devising and implementing commercial strategies to drive business growth and success. I look forward to be doing so for 2Heads both in the UK and in the overseas offices.”





About 2Heads

2Heads is a brand experience agency. We fuel conversations and create meaningful experiences worldwide. We work across brand strategy and experience design, exhibits and branded environments, live events, experiential marketing campaigns and event technology.



Our clients include BBC Worldwide, Playtech, Bombardier and Sony and we have offices located in the UK, USA, France, Dubai and Hong Kong. Follow @weare2heads or go to





Contact:

devonl@2heads.com









David Bletso joins brand experience agency 2Heads as Global Chief Financial Officer, a key part of the Agency’s management team. He brings over 20 years’ experience within the media industry, including his more recent position as CFO for IPG MediabrandsIn his role at 2Heads, David will work with all the department heads on commercial strategies, legal and contractual items as well as reporting standards and processes to enable 2Heads to support the future growth of key client accounts.Pepe Parra, CEO of 2Heads, said: “David’s experience will bring more commercial thinking across the business and support our growth across the globe. I am really excited to have David join the business to further evolve our strategic position within the global market.”David is the most recent in a series of high profile appointments at 2Heads following a period of rapid expansion driven by client wins.David Bletso said: “I’m really excited to be part of the 2Heads team. I relish the opportunity to immerse myself within the business, collaboratively devising and implementing commercial strategies to drive business growth and success. I look forward to be doing so for 2Heads both in the UK and in the overseas offices.”About 2Heads2Heads is a brand experience agency. We fuel conversations and create meaningful experiences worldwide. We work across brand strategy and experience design, exhibits and branded environments, live events, experiential marketing campaigns and event technology.Our clients include BBC Worldwide, Playtech, Bombardier and Sony and we have offices located in the UK, USA, France, Dubai and Hong Kong. Follow @weare2heads or go to www.2heads.com Tweet



