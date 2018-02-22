trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITOR Partners with ITN and eTouches to Deploy LOOPD Smart Tags at EXHIBITORLIVE

EXHIBITOR will deploy a limited number of LOOPD Smart Tags, a small passive wearable device that connects to others via Bluetooth LE, to help the show organizers to measure engagement at EXHIBITORLIVE. More advanced features offered by LOOPD Smart Tags can enable attendees to network without the usual hassles of business cards, scanning badges, and checking-in to sessions, but EXHIBITOR will monitor only engagement for this initial deployment.



"We are excited to partner with ITN and eTouches to help us measure engagement levels at EXHIBITORLIVE," said Randy Acker, President & COO of Exhibitor Media Group. "This is a great step forward to help us improve the attendee experience as part of our 3 year plan to evolve and expand EXHIBITORLIVE for the face-to-face marketing world."



“Bringing new technologies and enhanced services with a clear focus on better analytics, was the primary reason why we were so excited to work with EXHIBITORLIVE and eTouches,” said Ivan Lazarev, CEO of ITN International. “This unique partnership will create an environment where we seamlessly integrate ITN’s NFC badge and LOOPD Wearable Beacon technologies, thus gathering extremely valuable data on selected attendees’ intents and behavior. This data will help EXHIBITORLIVE monitor activity in 2018 and design a better experience in 2019.”



"As three companies focused on providing the event industry with the most innovative products and solutions, this strategic partnership was a natural step," said Oni Chukwu, CEO of eTouches. "Connecting the power of our next-level registration technology with the data-rich engagement tool LOOPD, at one of the leading shows for event marketers, we are able to show event professionals how they can provide an enhanced event experience through cutting-edge technology."



EXHIBITORLIVE is the most comprehensive educational event for trade show and event marketing professionals. The conference is attended by 6,000 exhibit and event managers, and marketing and communications experts who are serious about improving their face-to-face marketing performance. For more information, go to





About eTouches

eTouches is a global leader in cloud based analytics and data driven end-to-end event management and venue sourcing solutions. The award winning open source platform delivers innovative technology solutions to streamline the event process, providing real-time data and analytics on event performance, customer engagement, and increasing measurable event ROI. Founded in 2008, eTouches has assisted over 25,000 event professionals in planning, executing, and measuring their events. With a focus on event sourcing, registration, marketing, logistics, engagement, mobile, and data analytics, the company serves more than 1,300 customers including leading corporations, associations, agencies, and educational institutions globally. Headquartered in the United States, the company also has offices in the UK, Belgium, Australia, Singapore, and UAE. eTouches is a portfolio company of private equity firm HGGC. eTouches has experienced 50 percent CAGR over the past 4 years. Learn more at



About ITN International

Serving corporate event producers, marketing agencies, tradeshow managers and exhibitors on six continents, ITN is the world leader in mobile NFC and cloud-based event solutions. The clients we serve, not unlike ourselves, are pacesetters within their industries. For more information go to



About Exhibitor Media Group

The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR's learning events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the professional development conference for trade show and corporate event marketers;



EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.





Contact:

questions@exhibitormagazine.com









