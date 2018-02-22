|
|
|
|
|
EXHIBITOR Magazine Senior Writer Charles Pappas, Author of Flying Cars, Zombie Dogs, and Robot Overlords, to Present Session, Sign Books at EXHIBITORLIVE
2/22/2018
EXHIBITOR Magazine Senior Writer Charles Pappas, author of Flying Cars, Zombie Dogs, and Robot Overlords, will present “How World’s Fairs and Trade Expos Changed the World” at EXHIBITORLIVE, America's premier conference for trade show and corporate event professionals, February 25 – March 1, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Las Vegas.
The 45-Minute Authors Executive Series Session, scheduled for Tuesday, February 28th, is based on the EXHIBITOR magazine writer’s recent book and makes the case that no marketing tool in history is as effective as the live, collective experience trade fairs offer. Case studies presented illustrate how trade shows were the tipping point for social change, product innovation and emerging technology.
“Every time you plug your phone into a wall socket, flick on a TV, withdraw money from an ATM, lick an ice-cream cone, switch on a computer, ride an escalator, play a DVR, watch a movie about dinosaurs, get fingerprinted, or pop a tranquilizer, you're doing something that originated at a world's fair or trade expo,” Pappas contends. “And yet it’s invisible to most.”
EXHIBITOR magazine will be giving away a limited number of “Flying Cars, Zombie Dogs, and Robot Overlords,” and Pappas will be in the EXHIBITOR magazine booth (located in The Square) to sign copies on Tuesday and Wednesday, from 11:15-12:00. The book is currently for sale on Amazon.com.
About Charles Pappas
Charles Pappas is the Captain Ahab/Mr. Peabody of the exhibition industry. Charles has covered the expo industry for EXHIBITOR magazine since 2002, and spent years sleuthing out not just the economic impact but also the cultural imprint of trade fairs, which is chronicled in the book, "Flying Cars, Zombie Dogs, and Robot Overlords."
About Exhibitor Media Group
The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR's learning events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the professional development conference for trade show and corporate event marketers; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the industry's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at www.ExhibitorOnline.com.
EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.
|
|
|
|
|
|
