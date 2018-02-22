trending Sponsored Content

ABEX EXHIBITS is Designing Forward at EXHIBITORLIVE

Designing for the future of exhibiting is one of the most crucial components of our culture. With smart engineering and packing systems, this is why #DesigningForward holds so much meaning and power as our new mission statement and commitment to the future of the trade show industry. In 2018 we are bridging technology with our smart exhibits and with privacy for private meeting booths.



Our theme for this year’s



To ABEX, all of this translates to the need for Booth Automation and a private meeting booth where you can have a private phone call, Skype meeting, charge your devices, etc.



Say hello to BOOTH COMMANDER. Meet CUBICALL. These are two new products we are excited to be launching at EXHIBITORLIVE 2018. Come visit with us at Booth #1633 and let’s talk about the future of exhibits.





About ABEX

With 36 years in business, Abex has quite the story to tell and the proof is in the design! Work with our team of award-winning exhibit designers & branding/marketing professionals to create the most stunning exhibit and take your booth to the next level. For more information go to





Contact:

zach@abex.com











