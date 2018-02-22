trending Sponsored Content

Trade Show Internet Expands WiFi Product Line, Packages and Service

Trade Show Internet (TSI), a premium provider of event WiFi and connectivity solutions, today announced the expansion of its products and services to better serve a comprehensive range of meetings, events and brand experiences. The company’s offerings now include multi-show packages for the well-known 4G Internet Kit [https://tradeshowinternet.com/services/4g-mega-internet-kit], enhanced performance on its 4G Mega Internet Kit, and concierge on-site delivery and setup in cities across North America.



MPINCC attendees attending the annual meeting in San Francisco on February 27th can make an appointment to see TSI in the Tech Playground.



For over 10 years, Trade Show Internet has provided an alternative solution to expensive, one-size-fits-all event connectivity vendors. The company has provided event WiFi for thousands of exhibitors, experiential agencies, and global brands including Nike, Intel, Burberry, Pfizer and more.



TSI’s 4G Internet Kit and WiFi Hotspot is a cost-effective solution for exhibitors needing up to 15 WiFi connections at a single trade show. Now, the company offers the added convenience of a multi-show rental package for frequent trade show exhibitors. TSI’s new 30-day rental term allows an organization’s trade show manager or event team to keep the easy-to-transport WiFi case with the booth for multiple shows in lieu of returning it after each event. The package provides unmatched performance and convenience for busy teams with one rental at a reasonable price.



The company has also enhanced the portability and performance of its premium 4G Mega Internet Kit, designed for large trade show booths and smaller meetings. This rental solution provides solid value, convenience, and freedom from a venue’s existing WiFi provider. The turn-key Mega Kit supports 100 WiFi devices doing video streaming, online software demos, VoIP, email, social media and mobile apps. The kit combines 6 4G LTE connections from Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile and Sprint, ensuring redundancy and broadband speeds up to 80 Mbps down and 25 Mbps up. Additional options include Ethernet ports for wired connections, a branded splash page with data capture, and expansion packs to extend connectivity into multiple rooms.



In addition to enhanced rental packages, TSI now offers Connectivity Concierge to provide white-glove delivery, setup, and pick up service for events. This service is available with the 4G Internet Kit, 4G Mega Internet Kit, and all enterprise WiFi installations. The Connectivity Concierge service provides a worry-free experience for busy event organizers.



“Our Internet Kit rentals are very popular with trade show and event managers,” said Ian Framson, co-founder of Trade Show Internet. “After many clients asked to hold onto their kits for back-to-back shows, we recognized the need to offer multi-event packages. With single-show and multi-show rental pricing, and a range of convenient Internet kits available for rent, we are firmly positioned to serve the connectivity needs of trade show exhibitors and smaller meetings.”



Traditionally, Internet connectivity at exhibitions and corporate events can cause headaches. With many people connecting at any one time, network congestion can arise leading to dropouts in WiFi service. The service that is often provided from venues can be expensive and unreliable. TSI’s solutions focus on deploying high-quality event WiFi, with bandwidth redundancy to meet the demands of different applications, demonstrations, gaming, and video streaming.



For larger events, TSI offers a broad range of enterprise IT, dedicated bandwidth, and high-density WiFi solutions provided by its network engineering team. The company has a decade of experience, offering one of the most comprehensive event IT, networking and connectivity solution sets in the event industry. For more information about Trade Show Internet, visit





About Trade Show Internet

Founded in 2008, Trade Show Internet is a specialty Internet Service Provider (ISP) for the events industry providing wired and wireless (WiFi) solutions for trade shows, corporate events, conferences and experiential marketing activations. From custom networks at sporting arenas and convention centers to small scale exhibition booths and conferences at hotels, catering for 10 to 100,000 attendees, TSI is able to provide a reliable, consistent WiFi solution to match budgets and requirements. For more information go to





Contact:

serge@tradeshowinternet.com









