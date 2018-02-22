trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITOR News

Shows & Events

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

submit your news email newsletter

People

Meetings.com Appoints Bas Lemmens as CEO

Tweet 2/22/2018

Meetings.com, the premier site for information on meeting, hotel rooms and banquet venues worldwide, today announces the appointment of Bas Lemmens as the company’s new CEO of Meetings.com.



With more than 18 years of experience in the travel and hospitality industry, Mr. Bas Lemmens is the Co-founder of Booking.com and has served in various roles within the European hotel business including Ebookers.com, Isango.com, Easytobook.com, Hotelchamp.com, Redigo.ru and Roomlr.com, handling global business development accounts in addition to product acquisition and revenue management. A graduate from the University of Twente in Holland with a Master in Industrial Engineering and Management Science.



Mr. Lemmens now joins Meetings.com to oversee the company’s strategic planning model providing hotel and revenue sourcing and grow their sales/support services to professional meeting, event and group hotel planners worldwide. He will be based in Amsterdam, NL, the location of the company’s newest European offices.



“Bas’s knowledge and expertise in online travel, international sales, and entrepreneurship makes him a great addition to our Meetings.com team,” stated Tim Hentschel, CEO of HotelPlanner and Co-founder of sister brand Meetings.com. “His vision for the future of meetings and events technology and our progress into Artificial Intelligence (AI) is what makes his new role as CEO of Meetings.com an exciting opportunity to help the company continue to build a solid sales team, oversee overall management and product development on an international scale.”



The HotelPlanner team sees Bas Lemmens as an important component in further developing their status as the world’s largest group travel provider. CEO of HotelPlanner.com, Tim Hentschel, states, “We couldn’t be happier that Bas has joined our team. The synergy between his expertise in ecommerce and travel tech with our company’s culture and focus to be the best travel tech company in the industry couldn’t be any more ideal. We look forward to cultivating what is sure to be a great success and industry changing entity in Meetings.com.” In first order of business will be some innovative industry updates to the Meetings.com offerings. The site will be redesigned and optimized for meeting and event planning directed at the layman. This exciting new concept looks to launch into the marketplace in Q2 of 2018.





About Meetings.com (a division of HotelPlanner.com)





Meetings.com is a sister brand of HotelPlanner, focusing on business travel and helping corporate event planners book space for meetings plus hotel rooms. Through direct, collaborative relationships with the leading meeting and banquet venues around the world, Meetings.com will quickly find clients the perfect space and the best price. Combining technology with an experienced worldwide client-focused team, Meetings.com provides exceptional service to help each client select the optimal venue and/or develop an exclusive corporate hotel travel program always delivering the best price for their hotel travel needs. With a global team of travel specialists specializing in specific markets plus robust sourcing/hotel booking tools, Meetings.com is a one stop shop for all hotel program needs. Founded in 2002, the company has offices in West Palm Beach, FL (USA Headquarters), Las Vegas, Nevada, London, England, (European Headquarters) and Hong Kong (Asia Headquarters). Meetings.com is wholly owned subsidiary of HotelPlanner. For more information on Meetings.com or to become an affiliate, please visit





Contact:

Courtney.Dolan@lexyl.com









Meetings.com, the premier site for information on meeting, hotel rooms and banquet venues worldwide, today announces the appointment of Bas Lemmens as the company’s new CEO of Meetings.com.With more than 18 years of experience in the travel and hospitality industry, Mr. Bas Lemmens is the Co-founder of Booking.com and has served in various roles within the European hotel business including Ebookers.com, Isango.com, Easytobook.com, Hotelchamp.com, Redigo.ru and Roomlr.com, handling global business development accounts in addition to product acquisition and revenue management. A graduate from the University of Twente in Holland with a Master in Industrial Engineering and Management Science.Mr. Lemmens now joins Meetings.com to oversee the company’s strategic planning model providing hotel and revenue sourcing and grow their sales/support services to professional meeting, event and group hotel planners worldwide. He will be based in Amsterdam, NL, the location of the company’s newest European offices.“Bas’s knowledge and expertise in online travel, international sales, and entrepreneurship makes him a great addition to our Meetings.com team,” stated Tim Hentschel, CEO of HotelPlanner and Co-founder of sister brand Meetings.com. “His vision for the future of meetings and events technology and our progress into Artificial Intelligence (AI) is what makes his new role as CEO of Meetings.com an exciting opportunity to help the company continue to build a solid sales team, oversee overall management and product development on an international scale.”The HotelPlanner team sees Bas Lemmens as an important component in further developing their status as the world’s largest group travel provider. CEO of HotelPlanner.com, Tim Hentschel, states, “We couldn’t be happier that Bas has joined our team. The synergy between his expertise in ecommerce and travel tech with our company’s culture and focus to be the best travel tech company in the industry couldn’t be any more ideal. We look forward to cultivating what is sure to be a great success and industry changing entity in Meetings.com.” In first order of business will be some innovative industry updates to the Meetings.com offerings. The site will be redesigned and optimized for meeting and event planning directed at the layman. This exciting new concept looks to launch into the marketplace in Q2 of 2018.About Meetings.com (a division of HotelPlanner.com) Meetings.com oversees a menu of services including sourcing technology, group pricing, “Book in Block”, eContracting, Customization, and Reporting tools for corporations, associations, and meeting planners to streamline their work flow.Meetings.com is a sister brand of HotelPlanner, focusing on business travel and helping corporate event planners book space for meetings plus hotel rooms. Through direct, collaborative relationships with the leading meeting and banquet venues around the world, Meetings.com will quickly find clients the perfect space and the best price. Combining technology with an experienced worldwide client-focused team, Meetings.com provides exceptional service to help each client select the optimal venue and/or develop an exclusive corporate hotel travel program always delivering the best price for their hotel travel needs. With a global team of travel specialists specializing in specific markets plus robust sourcing/hotel booking tools, Meetings.com is a one stop shop for all hotel program needs. Founded in 2002, the company has offices in West Palm Beach, FL (USA Headquarters), Las Vegas, Nevada, London, England, (European Headquarters) and Hong Kong (Asia Headquarters). Meetings.com is wholly owned subsidiary of HotelPlanner. For more information on Meetings.com or to become an affiliate, please visit www.meetings.com/Become-Meeting-Planner/ Tweet



