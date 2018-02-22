|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Engagement - Creating Connections with Customers EXHIBITOR News
ISE Announces 2018 Stand Design Awards Finalists EXHIBITORLIVE News
34 Certified New Products to Debut at EXHIBITORLIVE EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITOR Magazine to Debut 'The Connection Zone' at EXHIBITORLIVE EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces ISE 2018 Stand Design Award Winners Shows & Events
Human Resources Executive Magazine Acquires Singapore-based HRM Asia EXHIBITORLIVE News
SmartSource to Debut 55” 4K Touch Table, 58” Digital Kiosk, and More at EXHIBITORLIVE EXHIBITORLIVE News
beMatrix Partners with EXHIBITORLIVE to Add 'Wow Factor' to The Connection Zone EXHIBITORLIVE News
IFES to Present Global Village at EXHIBITORLIVE
submit your news
email newsletter
|
New Products, EXHIBITORLIVE News
Looking Glass Unveils AR in Retail Without the Headgear, Booth #1652 at EXHIBITORLIVE
2/22/2018
As retailers are challenged to keep customers inside physical stores, a number of brands have turned to AR and VR as the solution. However, most brands quickly find that the act of putting VR/AR headgear onto a customer in a retail environment is an insurmountable friction point.
Looking Glass will be exhibiting at EXHIBITORLIVE 2018 at Booth #1652.
Introducing Super Pepper, the first and only way to holographically augment any retail product without AR headgear.
Super Pepper is a line of advanced displays that adds a new dimension to physical retail stores and experiential spaces. The patent-pending technology used in Super Pepper is developed by Looking Glass, an advanced display company based in Brooklyn and Hong Kong. Super Pepper was developed in response to the high friction of VR/AR experiences in a retail environment.
Super Pepper allows retailers to give their retail displays an instantaneous upgrade with a premium and innovative 3D holographic experience, no bulky headgear required. They'll be able to use this advanced display system to engage and pull in customers while highlighting the best their products have to offer.
The Super Pepper display is offered in two sizes - each to suit a range of different product display environments, starting at $2,500 per system. Both the Super Pepper 2K and Super Pepper 4K are standalone units each with a built-in computer, allowing for instantaneous three-dimensional digital overlay and product augmentation. Built with the end user in mind, the two standard display sizes are fit for a wide-range of existing product SKUs and can adapt its form factor to suit every product, stores or brand identity. The systems require almost no installation.
Whether you want to showcase your products as entirely digital holograms or augment real products holographically, Super Pepper can be customized for your store of the future.
About Looking Glass
Looking Glass products have been featured in the Financial Times, Quartz, ArsTechnica, TechCrunch and the Sundance Film Festival. Looking Glass is a finalist in the SXSW 2018 Innovation Awards for the category SciFi No Longer. More holograms available at www.lookingglassfactory.com.
Contact:
nikki@lookingglassfactory.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|