Looking Glass Unveils AR in Retail Without the Headgear, Booth #1652 at EXHIBITORLIVE

2/22/2018

As retailers are challenged to keep customers inside physical stores, a number of brands have turned to AR and VR as the solution. However, most brands quickly find that the act of putting VR/AR headgear onto a customer in a retail environment is an insurmountable friction point.



Looking Glass will be exhibiting at



Introducing Super Pepper, the first and only way to holographically augment any retail product without AR headgear.



Super Pepper is a line of advanced displays that adds a new dimension to physical retail stores and experiential spaces. The patent-pending technology used in Super Pepper is developed by Looking Glass, an advanced display company based in Brooklyn and Hong Kong. Super Pepper was developed in response to the high friction of VR/AR experiences in a retail environment.



Super Pepper allows retailers to give their retail displays an instantaneous upgrade with a premium and innovative 3D holographic experience, no bulky headgear required. They'll be able to use this advanced display system to engage and pull in customers while highlighting the best their products have to offer.



The Super Pepper display is offered in two sizes - each to suit a range of different product display environments, starting at $2,500 per system. Both the Super Pepper 2K and Super Pepper 4K are standalone units each with a built-in computer, allowing for instantaneous three-dimensional digital overlay and product augmentation. Built with the end user in mind, the two standard display sizes are fit for a wide-range of existing product SKUs and can adapt its form factor to suit every product, stores or brand identity. The systems require almost no installation.



Whether you want to showcase your products as entirely digital holograms or augment real products holographically, Super Pepper can be customized for your store of the future.





About Looking Glass

Looking Glass products have been featured in the Financial Times, Quartz, ArsTechnica, TechCrunch and the Sundance Film Festival. Looking Glass is a finalist in the SXSW 2018 Innovation Awards for the category SciFi No Longer. More holograms available at





Contact:

nikki@lookingglassfactory.com









