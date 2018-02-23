trending Sponsored Content

Orange County Convention Center Wins IAEE Art of the Show 2017 Honors

The Orange County Convention Center was selected as first place winners in the Convention Center Promotion category in the International Association of Exhibitions and Events (IAEE) Art of the Show 2017 competition.



The convention center’s campaign highlighted the all-new Orange County Convention website, focusing on improvements like updated blog posts, the interactive floor plan and the site’s responsive design.



Only 37 entries won in their respective categories for their creative use of several essential marketing elements needed to promote exhibitions and events. In the OCCC’s winning category, judges critiqued creativity, effectiveness of message, design aspect and overall presentation.



The OCCC previously won this award in 2016.



“We know that our guests and clients are technologically savvy and we wanted to create a product that would tick all their boxes,” said Yulita Osuba, deputy director of the Orange County Convention Center, “Having a responsive and fresh website shouldn’t be considered a luxury in this industry. It is a requirement and one we are happy to meet without question.”





About the Orange County Convention Center Celebrating 35 years of success, the Orange County Convention Center is the second-largest convention facility in America. Each year the OCCC attracts more than 200 events to the Central Florida area. As a result, roughly 1.4 million attendees contribute approximately $2.1 billion to the area's economy each year. For more information about the Orange County Convention Center visit





