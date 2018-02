GES Invites EXHIBITORLIVE Attendees to Experience the Idea Gallery

2/23/2018

Contact:

GES, a global experiential marketing partner to many of the world’s leading companies, invites EXHIBITORLIVE attendees to its Idea Gallery in booth #933. Participants will learn how GES supports their creative ideas through collaboration and ultimately creates experiences that engage and excite their audience. In the GES Idea Gallery, attendees will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in experiences such as a virtual reality mission to Mars, projection mapping on a grand scale and innovative multi-taction interactive technology showcasing actual client projects.“We know that even the best idea people or creative geniuses need a collaborator to brainstorm new concepts and bring these ideas to life,” said GES EVP of Corporate Accounts Vin Saia. “GES is just that partner. When EXHIBITORattendees step into our Idea Gallery located in booth 993, they’ll see how we’ve helped others bring their bright ideas and ours to life by creating brilliant experiences.”Whether planning a global exhibit program or an upcoming user conference, GES is a trusted consultative strategic partner for creative and global exhibition and event program management services. In addition, GES is committed to investing in our industry through education. As part of that commitment, GES is proud to be a Gold sponsor of HCEAInnovate , which is co-located with EXHIBITOR, and excited to be providing three scholarships to EXHIBITORas well as a scholarship to HCEAInnovate. GES’ most creative and experienced minds are presenting many educational sessions at the event including the following:For companies interested in becoming a GES supplier, the company will have a representative in the booth during the designated, pre-show Strategic Partner hours on Tuesday, February 27 from 10 – 11:30 am.About GESGES, a Viad Corp (NYSE: VVI) company, is a global, full-service provider for live events, producing corporate events, exhibitions, conferences, congresses, exhibits and entertainment experiences. GES provides a wide range of services, including official show services, audio visual, cutting-edge creative and design, marketing and measurement services, and event accommodations – all with an unrivaled global reach. GES partners with leading shows brands, including Pfizer, Merck, Bell, Philips Lighting, Spring Fair Birmingham, MAGIC, CONEXPO-CON/AGG and IFPE, and Canadian International Auto Show. GES’ National Servicenter® has been recognized with certification under the J.D. Power and Associates Certified Call Center Program℠ for the past nine years, and for the eighth year in a row, Ad Age has named GES as one of the Nation’s Largest Experiential/Event Marketing Agency Networks. For more information visit www.ges.com