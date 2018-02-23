trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITOR Partners with Optima Graphics for a New VIP Customer Experience at EXHIBITORLIVE

"We are very happy to partner with Optima Graphics to help create a new experience for its customers at EXHIBITORLIVE," said Randy Acker, President & COO of Exhibitor Media Group. "It is very exciting to work with early adopters like Dave at Optima. When he first learned about our new multi-use space next to the exhibits on the show floor, he immediately wanted to participate."



Optima's annual reception at EXHIBITORLIVE has grown rapidly over the years, starting as a small hospitality event for a few dozen of its customers.



"In the past, too many EXHIBITORLIVE attendees missed opportunities to 'Connect with their Species'. This year's new Connection Zone activities will be front and center - and impossible to miss," continued Acker.



"I am truly excited about a number of the enhancements to this year's EXHIBITORLIVE event," said David Brown, Vice President of Sales for Optima Graphics. "In the past, it has been an ongoing struggle to create a truly unique VIP experience in hotel ballrooms that were a 20 minutes walk from the show floor."



"I 100% believe in taking a risk to generate a ten-fold payoff and many happy customers," added Brown. "This new format is an innovation that perfectly aligns with our theme at the show - 'Optima 2.018 - a Year of Innovation' - "and we are proud to be the first company to commit to this idea in the early planning stages. I look forward to seeing this vision become a reality."



EXHIBITORLIVE is the most comprehensive educational event for trade show and event marketing professionals. The conference is attended by 6,000 exhibit and event managers, and marketing and communications experts who are serious about improving their face-to-face marketing performance. For more information, go to





About Optima Graphics, Inc.

Optima Graphics operates exclusively on a "Wholesale to The Trade" basis. We only sell to trade show and event manufacturers and distributors. This is our only business. Our goal is to make you look good to your customer without them knowing we exist. For more information go to



About Exhibitor Media Group

The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR's learning events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the professional development conference for trade show and corporate event marketers;



EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.





Contact:

