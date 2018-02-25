|
EXHIBITORLIVE News
ShowValue, Inc. to Demo its SVCapture App at EXHIBITORLIVE 2018
2/25/2018
Trade show lead capture company ShowValue, Inc. is pleased to announce its participation in EXHIBITORLIVE 2018. The 30th Annual conference takes place February 25-March 1 at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas and is the topmost professional development conference for trade show and corporate event marketers in the U.S., featuring 182 sessions and workshops and 244 booths on exhibit to 6,000+ attendees from around the world.
ShowValue is proud to return to exhibit for an eighth year and from February 26-28 will be demonstrating new innovations added to its easy to use SVCapture app that enables trade show exhibitors to easily capture and qualify booth visitors generating leads that are ready to import into their CRM system. SVCapture works for any booth size and even at shows when there are no scannable badges. It was built for exhibitors by exhibitors.
“It’s so important to qualify your trade show booth visitors, otherwise you’re merely handing over a list of names and emails to sales people who won’t waste their time calling on tire kickers and people who have no real interest in your company,” says President, Ken Mortara. “Our team prides itself on developing and delivering the best solutions to help exhibitors deliver leads that Sales can close. Now that’s ROI.”
Visitors to the ShowValue booth can experience the ease of use of the SVCapture app that can be used on iOS, Android, or Windows mobile devices. The app features Instant Lead Scoring, VIP Alert, Dynamic Literature Fulfillment, Voice-to-Text Notes, On-Demand Stats, Photo Image Capture, and Custom Survey. The lead data is custom formatted to a user’s CRM field and data requirements for quick upload.
“Our goal is to surpass expectations, and we plan to make this both fun and resourceful,” Mortara adds. “We are always excited to participate in EXHIBITORLIVE, to meet trade show professionals from around the world, and for the opportunity to share what we do.”
About ShowValue, Inc.
ShowValue designs and provides easy-to-use lead capture and qualification solutions with custom-formatted CRM files so exhibitor efforts produce demonstrable results and leads Sales can close. For more information, visit www.showvalue.com, email info@showvalue.com or call (877) 474-6982.
Contact:
info@showvalue.com
More information about ShowValue, Inc....
|
