trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

Venues & Destinations

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

submit your news email newsletter

EXHIBITORLIVE News

Viewpoint Interactive Solutions and Sacks Exhibits Partner at EXHIBITORLIVE to Deliver the Future in Interactive Experiences

Tweet Learn More About EXHIBITORLive 2/25/2018

From the floor of



With deep expertise in their respective areas, ViewPoint and Sacks are collaborating to help marketers deliver the most compelling experiences through a combination of creative engagement and advanced technology to excite and educate prospects.



“We had been looking to find a technology partner that could bring not only the most advanced touchscreen capabilities to our offerings, but be able to create unique, niche features that are distinctive for our clients and help them in achieving a competitive advantage,” commented Michael J. Geljookian, senior account executive at Sacks Exhibits. “ViewPoint does that and more. They can design to scale, making touchscreen solutions affordable and accessible to clients who never thought it was an option.”



ViewPoint’s proprietary technologies offer unmatched capabilities resulting in stunning, highly customizable multimedia experiences and brand storytelling through seamless integration of video, imagery, digital content and state-of-the-art animation. Companies benefit from the ability to present entire product catalogs and consistent messaging at every touchpoint while collecting user analytics. They also realize substantial cost savings by reducing expenses related to shipping, booth space, drayage, power and printed materials at trade shows and events.



Sacks has been at the forefront of exhibit and event design and creation for over 30 years, building customized experiences that attract, engage and deliver personalized interactions that make business sense. The firm also specializes in event management, national sales meetings and experiential marketing, providing marketers with one expert resource.



Philip Chila, director of ViewPoint, said, “We’re excited to be working with the experts at Sacks who have an incredible, proven track record and share our desire to design experiences that are truly creative and relevant to each client’s business and their customers.”





About ViewPoint Interactive Solutions

ViewPoint Interactive Solutions creates memorable touchscreen experiences that help marketers and sales teams showcase complex products and persuasively explain their benefits. Global brands like Thermo Fisher and MilliporeSigma rely on ViewPoint’s captivating interactivity to present entire product catalogs, deliver consistent messaging across touchpoints, collect user analytics, and realize substantial cost savings -- all while deepening customer engagement.



ViewPoint is part of Integrated Computer Solutions (ICS), a distinguished software development and user experience design firm, which for more than 30 years has created innovative embedded applications for everything from commercial-grade tractors to medical infusion pumps to in-vehicle infotainment systems. For more information go to



About Sacks Exhibits

Sacks Exhibits is a global provider of exhibits, events, and environments. For over thirty years, our mission has been to deliver award winning, successful exhibit and event programs for our healthcare, consumer product, automotive, software, technology and clean energy clients. We provide a wide range of creative and exhibition services including custom exhibits, pop up displays, tabletops, banner stands, modular exhibits and custom rental exhibits. Our experience and skills includes event management, national sales meetings and experiential marketing. You are our focus, understanding your brand is our passion. We make certain our work is your vision.





Contact:

heidi.boie@gmail.com









From the floor of EXHIBITORLIVE in Las Vegas, today ViewPoint Interactive Solutions (Booth #1350), creators of interactive touchscreen marketing and sales experiences, announced a strategic relationship with Sacks Exhibits, a distinguished global provider of exhibits, events and show environments.With deep expertise in their respective areas, ViewPoint and Sacks are collaborating to help marketers deliver the most compelling experiences through a combination of creative engagement and advanced technology to excite and educate prospects.“We had been looking to find a technology partner that could bring not only the most advanced touchscreen capabilities to our offerings, but be able to create unique, niche features that are distinctive for our clients and help them in achieving a competitive advantage,” commented Michael J. Geljookian, senior account executive at Sacks Exhibits. “ViewPoint does that and more. They can design to scale, making touchscreen solutions affordable and accessible to clients who never thought it was an option.”ViewPoint’s proprietary technologies offer unmatched capabilities resulting in stunning, highly customizable multimedia experiences and brand storytelling through seamless integration of video, imagery, digital content and state-of-the-art animation. Companies benefit from the ability to present entire product catalogs and consistent messaging at every touchpoint while collecting user analytics. They also realize substantial cost savings by reducing expenses related to shipping, booth space, drayage, power and printed materials at trade shows and events.Sacks has been at the forefront of exhibit and event design and creation for over 30 years, building customized experiences that attract, engage and deliver personalized interactions that make business sense. The firm also specializes in event management, national sales meetings and experiential marketing, providing marketers with one expert resource.Philip Chila, director of ViewPoint, said, “We’re excited to be working with the experts at Sacks who have an incredible, proven track record and share our desire to design experiences that are truly creative and relevant to each client’s business and their customers.”About ViewPoint Interactive SolutionsViewPoint Interactive Solutions creates memorable touchscreen experiences that help marketers and sales teams showcase complex products and persuasively explain their benefits. Global brands like Thermo Fisher and MilliporeSigma rely on ViewPoint’s captivating interactivity to present entire product catalogs, deliver consistent messaging across touchpoints, collect user analytics, and realize substantial cost savings -- all while deepening customer engagement.ViewPoint is part of Integrated Computer Solutions (ICS), a distinguished software development and user experience design firm, which for more than 30 years has created innovative embedded applications for everything from commercial-grade tractors to medical infusion pumps to in-vehicle infotainment systems. For more information go to www.viewpointtouch.com About Sacks ExhibitsSacks Exhibits is a global provider of exhibits, events, and environments. For over thirty years, our mission has been to deliver award winning, successful exhibit and event programs for our healthcare, consumer product, automotive, software, technology and clean energy clients. We provide a wide range of creative and exhibition services including custom exhibits, pop up displays, tabletops, banner stands, modular exhibits and custom rental exhibits. Our experience and skills includes event management, national sales meetings and experiential marketing. You are our focus, understanding your brand is our passion. We make certain our work is your vision. Tweet



