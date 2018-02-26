trending Sponsored Content

Pixel Light Engages EXHIBITORLIVE Attendees & Empowers Booth Staff Through Augmented Reality

Pixel Light, a digital communications solutions company, announced the launch of two new products, ENGAGE BALLOONS™ and YOUR EXPERT HERE™ at EXHIBITORLIVE , February 26-28 at Mandalay Bay Convention Center Las Vegas - booth 1947.People are naturally drawn to their own image. ENGAGE BALLOONS™ is a fun, augmented reality experience that stops attendees in their tracks as they consider exhibitors marketing messages - lingering long enough to give booth staff an opportunity to begin deeper conversations. ENGAGE BALLOONS™ also provides follow-up tools, visual reach and brand impression metrics, and fun images to support social media activities. For more information, visit engageballoons.comAuthentic product stories are a powerful way to influence behavior. YOUR EXPERT HERE™ is an engaging interactive experience that delivers the credibility and expertise of a spokesperson, on-demand at sales calls and exhibit booths. YOUR EXPERT HERE™ is a turnkey solution including video production, development and support - everything needed to bring your expert along for the ride to deliver a virtual in-person experience. For more information, visit yourexperthere.comAbout Pixel LightPixel Light Digital Media Inc. is a leading provider of digital communications solutions for healthcare & technology marketers. For over 20 years’ clients have turned to Pixel Light when they want innovative solutions that engage professionals and empower sales reps. Our ideas help them to educate, improve message retention and influence behavior. For more information go to www.pldm.com Tweet



