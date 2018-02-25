|
|
|
|
|
Company News
EWI Worldwide Marks Completion of Milestone Project With Newly Unveiled GM World Headquarters
2/25/2018
EWI Worldwide, a dedicated experience marketing house, completed one of its largest projects to date in its near 40-year history with the redesign of General Motors World Headquarters in Detroit. The project represents 40,000 square-feet of open, modern and high-tech space in the GM Renaissance Center available to employees, business leaders and visitors to experience.
“General Motors and its world headquarters at the GM Renaissance Center are icons in our city and to be a part of this project was an incredible opportunity,” said Dominic Silvio, CEO and Chairman of the Board, EWI Worldwide.
“Our goal was to create an inspiring global showcase that illustrates the impact and cultural significance of General Motors,” added Chuck Bajnai, Chief Creative Officer, EWI. “What we developed transcends the automotive space—it’s a world-class destination for the entire community, a gathering place of inspiration and exploration.”
The global auto company recently unveiled its newly-designed world headquarters space, which captures the direction that GM is headed. The GM Renaissance Center is a defining image of Detroit’s skyline and the new headquarters is a stunning destination for telling GM’s story.
GM worked with partners including EWI and architectural firm Neumann/Smith, CBRE and Turner Construction to design and build an experience center that takes guests on a journey of the GM brand. At the center of the space is an interactive 97’ turntable that features themed content experiences throughout the year—with the first display celebrating the Chevy Trucks Centennial. The choreographed interactivity of this component uses industry-leading technology to coordinate the digital screen behind each vehicle as well as informational reader displays.
EWI served as the project lead with a focus on:
Chief Creative Officer Chuck Bajnai and other team members are available to host tours of the space.
About EWI Worldwide
EWI Worldwide is a dedicated experience marketing house that helps many of the world’s most innovative companies market their brand in the live space. Bridging both the physical and digital worlds, EWI designs, fabricates and produces immersive experiences that take the shape of exhibits, events, and retail brand environments.
The company, which launched as Exhibit Works in 1979, supports a diverse group of global clients including Amazon, Ford Motor Company, General Motors, CNET and Qualcomm. EWI is headquartered in Farmington Hills, with offices in California; North Carolina; Wisconsin; Hamburg, Germany; and Shanghai, China. For more information, visit www.ewiworldwide.com.
Contact:
sfrey@ewiworldwide.com
More information about EWI Worldwide...
|
|
|
|