Company News
National Safety Council Selects Convention Data Services as Registration and Lead Management Partner
2/26/2018
Convention Data Services (CDS)--the trusted event registration, business intelligence and lead capture partner servicing top show organizers worldwide--was selected by the National Safety Council (NSC) to provide complete registration and lead management services for NSC Congress & Expo through 2021 along with smaller events and workshops. NSC is a nonprofit organization with the mission of eliminating preventable deaths at work, in homes and communities and on the road. The NSC Congress & Expo is a Gold 100 ranked show and the world's largest annual event for safety, health and environmental professionals.
NSC’s decision to partner with CDS was based on the strategic goal of increasing event attendance and expanding the demographic profile of attendees. Factors in the decision included the wide array of attendee acquisition products offered by CDS as well as access to best practices and easy-to-use registration pages.
“We look forward to working with CDS on our strategic goal of increasing attendance,” said Karen Howe, Executive Director, NSC Conventions Department, “Their attendee acquisition products will allow us to leverage our current industry position and develop new markets through multi-facet campaigns.”
“We are eager to begin working with NSC and looking forward to a long-term partnership,” said John Kimball, President and CEO of CDS, “CDS is uniquely positioned with our attendee acquisition tools and experience to help NSC grow and achieve the association’s strategic goal of increasing attendance.”
About NSC Congress & Expo
NSC Congress & Expo is attended by more than 14,000 safety professionals and 1,100 exhibitors to network on a global basis, keep updated on industry trends and discover new products, services and technology. congress.nsc.org
About National Safety Council
The National Safety Council eliminates preventable deaths at work, in homes and communities and on the road through leadership, research, education and advocacy. nsc.org
About Convention Data Services
Convention Data Services is the trusted event registration, business intelligence and lead capture partner servicing top show organizers worldwide. Headquartered in Bourne, MA, CDS has built multi-faceted solutions to increase attendance, engagement and exhibitor ROI along with providing actionable analytics for the events industry since 1986. wwww.cdsreg.com
Contact:
ccullity@cdsreg.com
|