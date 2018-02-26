Freeman Named an Official Provider for Mobile World Congress Events Globally

trending Sponsored Content

2/26/2018

Freeman, the leading global provider of brand experiences, has been named an official approved partner for all Mobile World Congress (MWC) events worldwide, in a new three-year deal with leading event producer, the GSMA.



The agreement will see Freeman act as a recommended agency for the flagship MWC event in Barcelona beginning in 2019. The company will have the opportunity to apply its creative and strategy expertise and work with exhibitors as their preferred creative agency and stand builder, helping them to design, plan and deliver the most memorable brand experiences.



Freeman has also been appointed general exhibition contractor for MWC Americas starting in 2018, where it will provide audio visual (AV) services – including exhibit floor AV, AV for conference programs and support on production.



At MWC Shanghai, Freeman will provide design and management services for the Innovation City, a central exhibition feature that showcases how mobile technology impacts virtually every aspect of life in a variety of vertical sectors. Freeman’s work at MWC Shanghai will begin in 2019.



In what marks the extension of an already long-term relationship with the GSMA, Freeman’s digital event floor plan products known as ShowFloorplans, ShowHub, ShowLive and ShowVision will be leveraged across all three shows. Its digital tools will enable the GSMA to display and update their event floor plans in real time and to secure exhibitor bookings for future shows.



Bob Priest-Heck, president at Freeman, added: “Being selected by such a prestigious event producer like GSMA is an honour and a testament to our expertise, global capabilities and seamless offerings. Our teams are already hard at work on the MWC events, uniting to provide cutting-edge events for the organisation’s customers. We look forward to this partnership continuing to grow and strengthen over the next few years and beyond.”





About Freeman

Freeman is the world’s leading brand experience company. We help our clients design, plan and deliver immersive experiences for their most important audiences. Through comprehensive solutions including strategy, creative, production, digital solutions and event technology, Freeman helps increase engagement and drive business results. What makes us different is our collaborative culture, intuitive knowledge, global perspective and personalised approach, gained from our 90 years as an industry leader. Freeman is a family-owned company with 90+ locations worldwide and over 7,000 employees, 2,000 of whom are located outside the U.S. For more information on Freeman in EMEA, visit





