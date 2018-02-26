|
|
|
|
|
EXHIBITORLIVE News
Brumark Launches Advantage XL Carpet in Booth 1125 at EXHIBITORLIVE
2/26/2018
Brumark has launched the new Advantage XL carpet in Booth 1125 at EXHIBITORLIVE 2018, held February 25 – March 1 in Las Vegas.
The company has invested in improved materials and processes to give clients an extra advantage with the best-quality carpet at the best prices in the industry.
The high-quality 32-oz. exhibit and event carpet will be available in 10’ width and a range of colors to compliment any design. Brumark will also launch Advantage XL Plus, a line of high-quality 10’-wide, 52-oz. carpet, this spring.
“Advantage XL truly gives clients an extra advantage by providing a superior-quality product at the best value in the industry,” says James Zacharias, Vice President of Sales at Brumark. “Brumark is committed to providing our clients with Total Flooring Solutions, and always looking for new innovations that benefit them. We are pleased to offer clients the benefits of improved quality and incredible value in beautiful carpet with a multitude of applications.”
More information about Brumark, the national leader in tradeshow and event flooring solutions, is available at www.brumark.com.
About Brumark
Founded in 1983, Brumark has been supporting the exhibit and event industry for more than 35 years. Brumark has grown to be the industry’s Total Flooring Solutions provider, offering the widest variety of carpet and flooring options in the tradeshow and event industry. In addition to exhibit carpet, Brumark’s product line and services include logos and inlays, interlocking floors, FlexFloor, raised floors, printed and other custom flooring, green flooring options, padding and accessories. The company also offers turnkey rental solutions and fast delivery nationwide from distribution centers in Las Vegas, Atlanta and Dalton. More information about Brumark and its products can be found online at www.brumark.com and www.eventflooring.com.
Contact:
abucklin@exploring.com
More information about Brumark...
|
|
|
