New Products

Post-Up Stand Adds Versatile, Magnetically Connectable Retractable Banner Display

Tweet 2/27/2018

Post-Up Stand, a leading printer and supplier of custom printed trade show and advertising display solutions located in Cleveland, Ohio, is proud to introduce a new, versatile banner stand to its vast inventory of quality retractable banner stand displays.



The Link Retractable Banner Stand will give Post-Up Stand customers the option to display a single 95” tall or a wide variety of configurations to form a dramatic back-wall up to 20’. The Link is designed with top and bottom magnetic endcaps to align the display for a uniform appearance. The footless retractable banner stand gives an appealing seamless design, unique to ordinary stands. Each banner stand comes with a custom printed banner on one of five different banner material selections, along with other options such as a top rail mount LED light bar and customized packages. The Link provides customers the flexibility to adjust and reuse the display accordingly with any floor space or venue.



Link Base Retractable Banner Stand Features and Highlights Seamless base includes pre-installed banner in a wide aluminum base with magnetic endcaps

Magnetic endcaps and rail make it easy to link multiple banner displays together

Travel friendly and easy no tools, one person set-up

Money saving Retractable Banner Tradeshow Wall packages available in sizes of 6’, 8’, 10’, and 20’

Packages include LED Rail Mount Lights, custom printed Podium and carrying cases

Custom printed banner replacement, hardware replacement and accessory replacement options available The Link Base Retractable Banner Stand and Retractable Banner Wall packages are new product additions that continue to give Post-Up Stand customers high quality and versatile custom printed display options that help extend the impact and reach of their marketing message.



“Post-Up Stand customers will appreciate the ease of set up as the Link provides an impressive backdrop with very little effort,” says Post-Up Stand Merchandising Manager, Kelly Gregart.



Post-Up Stand is a division of TAKKT America, which is a leading B2B direct marketing specialist for business equipment. Post-Up Stand was founded in 2004 and boasts 83,400 square feet of property that handles in-house printing, manufacturing, customer service and inventory storage to help serve a large ranging customer base that consists of retail, education, hospital, manufacturing and financial industries. The company prides itself on high quality service and production as well as a 48 hour turnaround time after artwork proof approval. Post Up Stand is proud to be an industry leader, offering custom printed display solutions to over 75,000 customers in the United States and Canada. For more information go to





Justin.Lada@PostUpStand.com











