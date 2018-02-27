|
|
|
|
|
People
Exhibittec Adds Kim Jackson as Lead Project Manager
2/27/2018
Kim began her tradeshow career as an Exhibitor Services Representative at GES and was there for over 17yrs. Her long history of working on various trade shows at various convention centers and hotels across the U.S. led her to become one of the most qualified Exhibitor Service Executives at GES.
Her professionalism and knowledge of the tradeshow industry allow her to offer customer service excellence to our clients and their exhibitors. We’re excited to have Kim as our lead Project Manager at ExhibitTec.
For more information go to www.exhibittec.com.
Contact:
Kjackson@exhibittec.com
|
|
|
|