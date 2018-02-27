|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Six Trends Fit to Exhibit in 2018 and Beyond EXHIBITOR News
ISE Announces 2018 Stand Design Awards Finalists EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces ISE 2018 Stand Design Award Winners EXHIBITORLIVE News
SmartSource to Debut 55” 4K Touch Table, 58” Digital Kiosk, and More at EXHIBITORLIVE EXHIBITORLIVE News
Kristin Knudson Named 2018 Recipient of the EXHIBITOR Media Group Student Achievement Award EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITOR Announces Industry’s 'Top 40' Exhibit Producers Venues & Destinations
Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center Earns LEED Recertification, Announces New Hires EXHIBITORLIVE News
beMatrix Partners with EXHIBITORLIVE to Add 'Wow Factor' to The Connection Zone EXHIBITORLIVE News
IFES to Present Global Village at EXHIBITORLIVE
submit your news
email newsletter
|
People
Exhibit Systems Adds Two Professionals to Finance, Operations Teams
2/27/2018
In support of the increasing demand for face-to-face marketing environments, Exhibit Systems has strengthened its growing professional team with the additions of Joyce Timmins as Accounts Payable Specialist, and Jermaine Cole as a Refurbishment Specialist on the Operations team.
Timmins comes to Exhibit Systems from Corporate Technology Solutions, where she was Office Manager. Her experience covers a broad range of industries, a tremendous asset in working with the diverse clients and vendors that Exhibit Systems supports. She holds a B.B.A. in Finance from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
Cole, who most recently worked in the warehouse department of Helgesen Industries, is responsible for inspecting and prepping displays to be “show ready.” He repairs and freshens up exhibits, and manages the timely shipment of everything from audio/visual equipment to complete trade show booths.
Exhibit Systems, a premier exhibit and display company offering one-stop service for trade shows and events, celebrated its 25th anniversary in September 2017. The company has steadily grown in sales and employment, moving into its 46,000-square-foot headquarters four years earlier.
“Both Joyce and Jermaine have seamlessly integrated into our organization,” said David Jentz, Executive Vice-President of Exhibit Systems. “Joyce has a collaborative nature and a great attention to detail. Jermaine is dedicated to ensuring our customers receive display items as scheduled, and in top condition. We are thrilled with these recent additions to our team as we continue with our strategic growth plans.”
Exhibit Systems has twice been named a “Future 50” business by the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce. The honor recognizes fast-growing companies that drive regional economic growth.
Exhibit Systems offers comprehensive design, fabrication and support in exhibits, graphics, event design and production. Its core focus is on providing outstanding face-to-face marketing solutions and customer service through establishing and sustaining trusted partnerships with clients. Customers enjoy the convenience of online ordering and asset management of exhibit properties. Exhibit Systems also offers rental exhibits, storage, transportation and on-site installation and dismantling of exhibits. More information is available by calling (262) 432-8410 or visiting www.exhibitsystems.com.
Results Marketing, a division of Exhibit Systems, provides cohesive, integrated marketing strategies that deliver powerful customized messages via the right medium, at the right time. Its targeted outreach generates business-building leads, and nurtures them to create productive, mutually-beneficial long-term relationships.
Contact:
dave@exhibitsystems.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|