Exhibit Systems Adds Two Professionals to Finance, Operations Teams

Tweet 2/27/2018

In support of the increasing demand for face-to-face marketing environments, Exhibit Systems has strengthened its growing professional team with the additions of Joyce Timmins as Accounts Payable Specialist, and Jermaine Cole as a Refurbishment Specialist on the Operations team.



Timmins comes to Exhibit Systems from Corporate Technology Solutions, where she was Office Manager. Her experience covers a broad range of industries, a tremendous asset in working with the diverse clients and vendors that Exhibit Systems supports. She holds a B.B.A. in Finance from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.



Cole, who most recently worked in the warehouse department of Helgesen Industries, is responsible for inspecting and prepping displays to be “show ready.” He repairs and freshens up exhibits, and manages the timely shipment of everything from audio/visual equipment to complete trade show booths.



Exhibit Systems, a premier exhibit and display company offering one-stop service for trade shows and events, celebrated its 25th anniversary in September 2017. The company has steadily grown in sales and employment, moving into its 46,000-square-foot headquarters four years earlier.



“Both Joyce and Jermaine have seamlessly integrated into our organization,” said David Jentz, Executive Vice-President of Exhibit Systems. “Joyce has a collaborative nature and a great attention to detail. Jermaine is dedicated to ensuring our customers receive display items as scheduled, and in top condition. We are thrilled with these recent additions to our team as we continue with our strategic growth plans.”



Exhibit Systems has twice been named a “Future 50” business by the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce. The honor recognizes fast-growing companies that drive regional economic growth.



Exhibit Systems offers comprehensive design, fabrication and support in exhibits, graphics, event design and production. Its core focus is on providing outstanding face-to-face marketing solutions and customer service through establishing and sustaining trusted partnerships with clients. Customers enjoy the convenience of online ordering and asset management of exhibit properties. Exhibit Systems also offers rental exhibits, storage, transportation and on-site installation and dismantling of exhibits. More information is available by calling (262) 432-8410 or visiting



Results Marketing, a division of Exhibit Systems, provides cohesive, integrated marketing strategies that deliver powerful customized messages via the right medium, at the right time. Its targeted outreach generates business-building leads, and nurtures them to create productive, mutually-beneficial long-term relationships.





