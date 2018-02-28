trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces EXHIBITORLIVE Best of Show and Buyers Choice Award Winners

2/28/2018

Exhibitor Media Group, the award-winning leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, announce the winners of its LIVE, the industry's highest rated conference and exhibition for trade show and corporate event marketing.



“Leading companies choose the EXHIBITORLIVE event to launch their brand new products and services to the marketplace. Every year thousands of trade show and event professionals come to the exhibit hall to see, and learn about, an outstanding array of fresh solutions,” commented John Pavek, chief marketing officer, Exhibitor Media Group. “Our panel of attendee judges faced a tough challenge and did an admirable job selecting this year’s winners. Congratulations to all!”



Best of Show Winners: Best of Show: Large Booth – Exhibit Concepts

Best of Show: Small Booth (200 square feet and under) – Blue Pony

Best New Exhibitor: Holographic Entrance

Best Booth Staff: beMatrix Thirty-three new products debuted at EXHIBITORLIVE as part of its New Product Showcase, and all were eligible for the prestigious Buyers Choice Award, recognizing the top new products of the year.



New Product Showcase Buyers Choice Awards Winners: Makitso USA for WaveLight Inflatable Backlit Counter

for WaveLight Inflatable Backlit Counter SocialPoint for Digital Fishbowl

for Digital Fishbowl beMatrix for LEDskin

for LEDskin Exhibitry for Tactile VR-AR

for Tactile VR-AR Reality Engineering Solutions for REP Connect

for REP Connect Fusion Imaging for Klik SEG Frames LIVE, the training conference for trade show exhibit and event managers and marketers, is taking place through March 1, 2018 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. The industry’s highest-rated training conference features seven learning tracks and over 180 sessions focusing on all aspects of trade show exhibit and event marketing and management. All conference registrants have full access to the EXHIBITORLIVE exhibit hall, North America's largest featuring trade show and event products and services.





About Exhibitor Media Group

The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR's learning events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the professional development conference for trade show and corporate event marketers;



EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.





