EXHIBITOR News, EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces EXHIBITORLIVE Best of Show and Buyers Choice Award Winners
2/28/2018
Exhibitor Media Group, the award-winning leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, announce the winners of its EXHIBITORLIVE Best of Show Awards and Buyers Choice Awards. Top honors were presented at an awards ceremony at EXHIBITORLIVE, the industry's highest rated conference and exhibition for trade show and corporate event marketing.
“Leading companies choose the EXHIBITORLIVE event to launch their brand new products and services to the marketplace. Every year thousands of trade show and event professionals come to the exhibit hall to see, and learn about, an outstanding array of fresh solutions,” commented John Pavek, chief marketing officer, Exhibitor Media Group. “Our panel of attendee judges faced a tough challenge and did an admirable job selecting this year’s winners. Congratulations to all!”
Best of Show Winners:
New Product Showcase Buyers Choice Awards Winners:
About Exhibitor Media Group
The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR's learning events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the professional development conference for trade show and corporate event marketers; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the industry's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at www.ExhibitorOnline.com.
EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.
Contact:
questions@exhibitormagazine.com
