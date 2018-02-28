trending Sponsored Content

Blue Pony Wins Best of Show Small Booth Award at EXHIBITORLIVE

"Winning a Best of Show Award at any event is impressive," said John Pavek, CMO for EXHIBITOR magazine. "Winning a Best of Show Award at EXHIBITORLIVE is a little like winning an Olympic medal in trade show marketing."



Judges said Blue Pony used its booth space extremely well, going far beyond the typical small booth setup. They enjoyed the clean design, friendly and knowledgeable staffers, clear messaging, and engaging activity, calling the booth both inviting and exciting.







EXHIBITORLIVE's Best of Show Awards were judged by a group of more than 100 corporate marketers in attendance at the conference. EXHIBITORLIVE is the most comprehensive educational event for trade show and event marketing professionals. The conference is attended by 6,000 exhibit and event managers, and marketing and communications experts who are serious about improving their face-to-face marketing performance. For more information, go to





About Blue Pony

We make you look good! Our team offers experience, technical skills, creative expertise, and will work with you on each project to achieve the best results. Blue Pony will make sure your digital mediums coincide with other marketing initiatives to convey a unified, targeted message that maintains the brand and return on objective. For more information go to



About Exhibitor Media Group

The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR's learning events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the professional development conference for trade show and corporate event marketers;



Contact:

jpavek@exhibitormagazine.com









