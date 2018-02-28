|
|
|
|
|
EXHIBITOR News, EXHIBITORLIVE News
Holographic Entrance Wins Best New Exhibitor Award at EXHIBITORLIVE
2/28/2018
EXHIBITOR magazine is excited to recognize Holographic Entrance as the winner of the Best New Exhibitor Award at EXHIBITORLIVE 2018 in Las Vegas.
"This award honors companies making their EXHIBITORLIVE debut," said John Pavek, CMO for EXHIBITOR magazine. "Our congratulations to Holographic Entrance for a job well done."
Judges loved how Holographic Entrance used their small booth to facilitate an immersive attendee engagement that was laser-focused on the product being displayed. They also appreciated how the exhibitor placed its product at the front of the booth and incorporated simple and crystal-clear key messaging.
EXHIBITORLIVE's Best of Show Awards were judged by a group of more than 100 corporate marketers in attendance at the conference. EXHIBITORLIVE is the most comprehensive educational event for trade show and event marketing professionals. The conference is attended by 6,000 exhibit and event managers, and marketing and communications experts who are serious about improving their face-to-face marketing performance. For more information, go to www.ExhibitorLive.com.
About Holographic Entrance
Using FogScreen technology we create a transitional moment at your event that allows your guests to walk through projected video imagery. The experience is fully immersive and is completely safe, It produces virtually no moisture or residue and it absolutely will not set off a venue's smoke alarms or fire suppression systems. The application possibilities are endless: Experiential and Marketing Events, Trade Shows and Conferences, Pop-Ups, Corporate, Social or any experience driven event. For more information, go to www.holographicentrance.com.
About Exhibitor Media Group
The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR's learning events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the professional development conference for trade show and corporate event marketers; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the industry's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at www.ExhibitorOnline.com.
EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.
Contact:
jpavek@exhibitormagazine.com
|
|