beMatrix Wins Best Booth Staff Award at EXHIBITORLIVE

"Despite all of the industry's technological advancements, trade shows are still all about face-to-face marketing," said John Pavek, CMO for EXHIBITOR magazine. "beMatrix is the exhibitor that most exemplified that aspect of our industry this year at EXHIBITORLIVE."



According to the judges, the beMatrix booth staffers were extremely inviting, friendly, and comfortable discussing the product without engaging in a hard sell. Judges also indicated that every individual they encountered in the booth seemed intimately familiar with the company's offerings and were entirely on message throughout the interactions.







EXHIBITORLIVE's Best of Show Awards were judged by a group of more than 100 corporate marketers in attendance at the conference. EXHIBITORLIVE is the most comprehensive educational event for trade show and event marketing professionals. The conference is attended by 6,000 exhibit and event managers, and marketing and communications experts who are serious about improving their face-to-face marketing performance. For more information, go to





Using FogScreen technology we create a transitional moment at your event that allows your guests to walk through projected video imagery. The experience is fully immersive and is completely safe, It produces virtually no moisture or residue and it absolutely will not set off a venue's smoke alarms or fire suppression systems. The application possibilities are endless: Experiential and Marketing Events, Trade Shows and Conferences, Pop-Ups, Corporate, Social or any experience driven event. For more information, go to



The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR's learning events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the professional development conference for trade show and corporate event marketers;



EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.





EXHIBITOR magazine is excited to recognize beMatrix as the winner of the Best Booth Staff Award at EXHIBITORLIVE 2018 in Las Vegas."Despite all of the industry's technological advancements, trade shows are still all about face-to-face marketing," said John Pavek, CMO for EXHIBITOR magazine. "beMatrix is the exhibitor that most exemplified that aspect of our industry this year at EXHIBITORLIVE."According to the judges, the beMatrix booth staffers were extremely inviting, friendly, and comfortable discussing the product without engaging in a hard sell. Judges also indicated that every individual they encountered in the booth seemed intimately familiar with the company's offerings and were entirely on message throughout the interactions.EXHIBITORLIVE's Best of Show Awards were judged by a group of more than 100 corporate marketers in attendance at the conference. EXHIBITORLIVE is the most comprehensive educational event for trade show and event marketing professionals. The conference is attended by 6,000 exhibit and event managers, and marketing and communications experts who are serious about improving their face-to-face marketing performance. For more information, go to www.ExhibitorLive.com About Holographic EntranceUsing FogScreen technology we create a transitional moment at your event that allows your guests to walk through projected video imagery. The experience is fully immersive and is completely safe, It produces virtually no moisture or residue and it absolutely will not set off a venue's smoke alarms or fire suppression systems. The application possibilities are endless: Experiential and Marketing Events, Trade Shows and Conferences, Pop-Ups, Corporate, Social or any experience driven event. For more information, go to www.holographicentrance.com About Exhibitor Media GroupThe leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR's learning events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the professional development conference for trade show and corporate event marketers; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak , professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the industry's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at www.ExhibitorOnline.com




