Company News

Coaster Cycles Launches New Experiential Marketing Division

Tweet 3/2/2018

Coaster Cycles, a driving force behind national pedicab operations, announces a new experiential marketing division. Coaster will leverage their very own in-house manufacturing and media capabilities to help clients build impactful mark eting experiences all on 3 wheels. With the growth and recent buzz of experiential marketing, CEO Ben Morris states, "I am eager to get more involved in this space, offering custom bike solutions to our valued clients."



The story behind the Northeastern student who had a vision 14 years ago pedaling the streets of Boston is quite remarkable. That college student is CEO and founder Ben Morris. Since then, Coaster has grown by always imagining "Where else can three wheels take us" and has successfully built the business into owning 150+ pedicabs nationwide, opening their own advertising and manufacturing division and now launching their new experiential arm.



Since opening their 12,000 sq. ft manufacturing division in Bonner, Montana in 2012, the team has crafted a custom fleet of trikes to revolutionize the pedicab experience. "We truly want to create cutting edge ideas on wheels to make us the best in the industry," states COO, Justin Bruce. &n bsp;Justin was the fifth pedicab driver ever hired and has easily become the Coaster Cycles operations wizard, manufacturing master and business development guru, with his creative ideas for continuously perfecting Coasters well-oiled machine, (or ahem, bike).



Jedd Davis will help lead the new Experiential Division as Marketing Director. Jedd adds a fresh, unique flare to the Coaster team with an impressive background in experiential marketing. He has 10+ years of promotional and event marketing experience representing some of the top agencies and brands in the industry.



Coaster is the team behind the UPS (United Parcel Service) e-assist program launch in Toronto, Canada. Mayor John Tory announced in October 2017, they would test a pilot project using cargo bikes for package delivery. Tory said deploying cargo bikes could help reduce congestion and mitigate the "traffic nightmares that people experience in this city."



To check out Coaster Cyc les revolutionized Pedicabs and unique vendor or cargo trikes please visit coastercycles.com/promo-trikes/



To check out Pedicab Outdoor media/sponsorship capabilities and experiential case studies please visit





About Coaster Cycles

Coaster Cycles is a manufacturer of Pedicab and custom bike solutions located in Bonner, Montana. With our 12,000 sq. ft. facility, we can offer customers the best trikes ever made for every project need. Our company specializes in Pedicabs, Vendor and Cargo Trikes, Pedicab Operations and Media Management, Manufacturing and Custom Fabrication, General Branding/Sponsorship Activation and Free Ride Programs nationwide. Coaster has a fleet of 150 Pedicabs and access to over 2000 partner bikes across 80 markets nationwide. For more information go to





Contact:

info@coastercycles.com









