Awards

EventMobi Wins Back-To-Back Silver Stevie Award in 2018 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service

3/2/2018

"EventMobi is delighted to be recognized as a leader in customer service. Creating a customer-first and customer-centric support experience is a top priority for our team and an area where we will continually strive to improve," says EventMobi's CEO Bob Vaez. "We are committed to having a full understanding of our clients' needs to ensure the best overall customer experience possible."



The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. More than 2,500 organizations of all sizes were nominated and evaluated across all industries in this year's competition. Winners were determined by an average of more than 150 scores given across seven specialized judging committees.



"Since winning last year's Silver Stevie Award® for Best Contact Centre of the Year, the Customer Support team at EventMobi has regularly incorporated client feedback to improve our customer service processes," says EventMobi's Manager of Customer Support, Rebecca McDougall. "We've been able to reduce our response time by 50 per cent, and incorporated additional communication channels to service and support our customers in delivering incredible events for their attendees."



Providing the best possible customer service at each stage of the event planning lifecycle is a pillar of EventMobi's mission. The level of satisfaction and value perceived by clients is demonstrated through outstanding Customer Satisfaction Scores (CSAT) year after year, which are now at 98 per cent. EventMobi's constant drive for customer excellence and delighting clients will continue to pave the way for product innovation and value creation for event professionals worldwide.





About EventMobi

EventMobi provides technology that empowers event marketers and planners to create incredible event experiences. Founded in 2010, EventMobi has been the trusted event technology platform of over 10,000 clients in 72 countries. One of the fastest growing tech companies in North America, EventMobi has received worldwide praise for our people and our platform. From planning to marketing, management to measurement — at every stage of the event life cycle — we're there when you need us. For more information, visit





Contact:

hailey.chan@eventmobi.com









