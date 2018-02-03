|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Next-Generation Exhibit Design & Content Distribution EXHIBITOR News
ISE Announces 2018 Stand Design Awards Finalists EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces ISE 2018 Stand Design Award Winners EXHIBITORLIVE News
SmartSource to Debut 55” 4K Touch Table, 58” Digital Kiosk, and More at EXHIBITORLIVE EXHIBITORLIVE News
Kristin Knudson Named 2018 Recipient of the EXHIBITOR Media Group Student Achievement Award EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITOR Announces Industry’s 'Top 40' Exhibit Producers Venues & Destinations
Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center Earns LEED Recertification, Announces New Hires EXHIBITORLIVE News
beMatrix Partners with EXHIBITORLIVE to Add 'Wow Factor' to The Connection Zone EXHIBITORLIVE News
IFES to Present Global Village at EXHIBITORLIVE
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Awards
EventMobi Wins Back-To-Back Silver Stevie Award in 2018 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service
3/2/2018
"EventMobi is delighted to be recognized as a leader in customer service. Creating a customer-first and customer-centric support experience is a top priority for our team and an area where we will continually strive to improve," says EventMobi's CEO Bob Vaez. "We are committed to having a full understanding of our clients' needs to ensure the best overall customer experience possible."
The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. More than 2,500 organizations of all sizes were nominated and evaluated across all industries in this year's competition. Winners were determined by an average of more than 150 scores given across seven specialized judging committees.
"Since winning last year's Silver Stevie Award® for Best Contact Centre of the Year, the Customer Support team at EventMobi has regularly incorporated client feedback to improve our customer service processes," says EventMobi's Manager of Customer Support, Rebecca McDougall. "We've been able to reduce our response time by 50 per cent, and incorporated additional communication channels to service and support our customers in delivering incredible events for their attendees."
Providing the best possible customer service at each stage of the event planning lifecycle is a pillar of EventMobi's mission. The level of satisfaction and value perceived by clients is demonstrated through outstanding Customer Satisfaction Scores (CSAT) year after year, which are now at 98 per cent. EventMobi's constant drive for customer excellence and delighting clients will continue to pave the way for product innovation and value creation for event professionals worldwide.
About EventMobi
EventMobi provides technology that empowers event marketers and planners to create incredible event experiences. Founded in 2010, EventMobi has been the trusted event technology platform of over 10,000 clients in 72 countries. One of the fastest growing tech companies in North America, EventMobi has received worldwide praise for our people and our platform. From planning to marketing, management to measurement — at every stage of the event life cycle — we're there when you need us. For more information, visit www.eventmobi.com.
Contact:
hailey.chan@eventmobi.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|