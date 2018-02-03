trending Sponsored Content

Corcoran Expositions Donates $1,000 to Evans Scholars Foundation

Corcoran Expositions and Chicago Golf Show CEO Tom Corcoran (left), and Kyle Corcoran (right), present a $1000 check to Evans Scholars Foundation representative Tim Orbon. The Evans Scholars Foundation is a nonprofit organization that provides full tuition and housing college scholarships to golf caddies. Operated by the Western Golf Association, the Evans Scholars Foundation has helped more than 10,000 caddies graduate from college since its creation in 1930.



Corcoran Expositions is one of the country’s largest independent trade show organizers, having produced more than 700 trade shows in 100 cities over the past 27 years. With an average client relationship of 10 years, Corcoran Expositions has perfected the ability to quickly learn new industries and markets to successfully compel thousands of companies to exhibit at the expos they manage. For more information, go to





