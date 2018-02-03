|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Six Trends Fit to Exhibit in 2018 and Beyond EXHIBITOR News
ISE Announces 2018 Stand Design Awards Finalists EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces ISE 2018 Stand Design Award Winners EXHIBITORLIVE News
SmartSource to Debut 55” 4K Touch Table, 58” Digital Kiosk, and More at EXHIBITORLIVE EXHIBITORLIVE News
Kristin Knudson Named 2018 Recipient of the EXHIBITOR Media Group Student Achievement Award EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITOR Announces Industry’s 'Top 40' Exhibit Producers Venues & Destinations
Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center Earns LEED Recertification, Announces New Hires EXHIBITORLIVE News
beMatrix Partners with EXHIBITORLIVE to Add 'Wow Factor' to The Connection Zone EXHIBITORLIVE News
IFES to Present Global Village at EXHIBITORLIVE
submit your news
email newsletter
|
People
PRG Appoints Matthew Carson as CEO Corporate and Events
3/2/2018
Production Resource Group (PRG), the global partner of choice for the world’s leading entertainment and event producers, designers, and creative talents, announced that Matthew Carson, who has been with the company since 2009, has been named CEO of Corporate and Events group. This group provides event and production solutions services for tradeshow organizers and exhibitors, corporate events, conventions and special events.
“Matt’s background in technical theatre, production and sales provides him the perfect mix of experience from which to effectively lead the Corporate and Events group into the future,” said Jere Harris, chairman and CEO of PRG. A key differentiator is that PRG’s corporate and events group can leverage its entertainment events production division and provide premium and cutting-edge event technology including innovative audio systems, video projection and mapping, dynamic lighting design, LED technology, computer networking and creative scenic solutions.
“I am excited to take on this leadership role and look forward to working with our first-class management team to continue to exceed expectations and bring new ideas and innovations to clients across associations and conventions, automotive, creative agencies, corporate events and meetings and exhibit designers,” said Carson.
Carson joined PRG in 2009 as an account executive, specializing in creative agency sales and in 2015 he was asked to lead the channel sales team that services PRG’s agency customers. Prior to PRG, Carson was at The FX Group where he was director of operations and then president. Carson was co-owner of a production company focused on meetings and digital media. He has experience as a freelance technical director and producer for the corporate meeting market. Carson studied theater at the University of Wisconsin, as well as at Florida State University where he received a MFA in Technical Production.
About Production Resource Group
PRG is the world's leading provider of entertainment and event technology solutions. PRG provides comprehensive and discreet services to an array of clients in the live music, TV/Film, Broadway, sports, gaming, corporate experiential and live events markets. Clients and partners depend on PRG’s innovation, experience and depth of experience in audio, video, lighting, rigging, staging, and scenery and automation systems to bring their stories to life. With 44 offices across North America, South America, Europe, Middle East, Asia, and Australia, PRG has capabilities to provide services worldwide. For more information, please visit www.prg.com.
Contact:
lori@obriantpr.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|