People, Venues & Destinations

Philadelphia Convention & Visitors Bureau Welcomes Miriam Chovanec, Senior International Tourism Sales Manager

The Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau (PHLCVB) has named Miriam Chovanec as its Senior International Tourism Sales Manager. Chovanec, who officially began her new position in January 2018, reports to Svetlana Yazovskikh, Executive Director of Global Tourism for the PHLCVB, and is responsible for the development and execution of international sales and marketing strategies throughout Europe, Scandinavia and South America.



“Miriam brings a great combination of sales and hospitality/tourism experience to this role,” said Svetlana Yazovskikh. “Her years of success across diverse market segments will allow for a seamless and successful integration into her new role, enhancing our abilities to further position Philadelphia as a premier U.S. destination for overseas visitors.”



Chovanec will be working closely with the PHLCVB’s in-country representation firms to promote Philadelphia in Denmark (also covers Iceland, Norway, Sweden and Finland), Italy (also covers Spain), France, Germany (also covers Austria and Switzerland) and the U.K. (also serving Ireland). She’ll also work to promote Philadelphia to South American audiences, with a focus on Brazil.



Most recently, Chovanec served as a Senior Sales Manager at the Sofitel Washington D.C. Lafayette Square where she managed a portfolio of more than 80 key corporate accounts worth $2.5 million annually. Chovanec was responsible for the development and implementation of strategies and sales solutions that increased new business development and market share, particularly in the sectors of finance, consulting, insurance, legal, pharmaceutical and medical.



Prior to joining the Sofitel Washington D.C. Lafayette Square, Chovanec served as a Business Transient Account Manager at The Watergate Hotel in Washington D.C., during which she managed a portfolio of more than 70 corporate accounts worth more than $6 million annually and was responsible for sales cultivation across different sales verticals and market segments including luxury retail, corporate travel and consortia markets.



A graduate of the University of Maine, Chovanec holds a bachelor’s degree in International Affairs with a minor in Spanish. In addition to English and Spanish, she also speaks Slovak and Russian, and has completed the FRHI Hotels & Resorts International Training Program, which included exposure and training at five hotels in four different countries.





Philadelphia Convention & Visitors Bureau (PHLCVB),





Contact:

alethia@discoverPHL.com









