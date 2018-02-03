trending Sponsored Content

People

George P. Johnson (Nashville) Appoints Larry Ezzelle as Vice President of Operations

3/2/2018

George P. Johnson, the world's leading experiential marketing agency, recently announced the appointment of Larry Ezzelle as Vice President of Operations. Based in the LaVergne office in Nashville, Ezzelle’s hiring is part of GPJ’s ongoing mission to deliver measurable business results to clients through innovative brand experiences for customers, employees, partners and other audiences. Reporting directly to Craig Erlich, SVP and General Manager of GPJ’s Auburn Hills (Detroit) and Nashville offices, Ezzelle is responsible for Nashville Fabrication and Graphics Operations. Leading a group that flexes from 50 to 130, he’ll be responsible for continuing to develop the team, modernize operations and deliver the world class fabrications and graphics for which GPJ is renowned.



“Larry is a key hire for GPJ as his appointment underscores our relentless passion for hiring professionals with unparalleled leadership and practice expertise,” said Craig Erlich. “Larry has a proven track record in technical execution, operations and management and will undoubtedly be a strong addition to the team in Tennessee.”



On his appointment, Larry Ezzelle said, “GPJ is the world’s top event and experiential marketing agency and so the choice to become a leader within one of GPJ’s main production facilities was an easy one.” Ezzelle continued, “GPJ immediately felt like a team that has a shared focus on providing the best possible outcomes for our clients. My focus in my own career has never wavered from that same goal. The opportunity to help expand the capacity and production offerings with such a leader in the industry is a great honor and a challenge I look forward to being a part of.”



Larry is a seasoned leader with 15 years of experience in the industry, most recently serving as Operations Manager at Czarnowski in Atlanta, GA. Prior to that, he worked at 1220 Exhibits in Nashville and at the Custom Building Company in Murfreesboro where he honed his skills in general carpentry in residential and commercial construction. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) focused in Business Administration and Management from Middle Tennessee State University.





About George P. Johnson Experience Marketing (www.gpj.com):

As the world's leading experiential marketing agency, GPJ enables brand marketers to benefit from integrated experiential programs that leverage online, mobile and physical brand interactions fueled by data. Clients in technology, healthcare, consumer goods, finance and other industries rely on GPJ to help them compete more effectively on a global basis by creating and accelerating relationships with customers, employees, partners, media and other influencers. GPJ is part of Project Worldwide, a modern agency network built for the needs of contemporary marketers. (www.project.com)





Contact:

leah@praytellagency.com









