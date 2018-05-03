trending Sponsored Content

People

Joe Berthiaume Joins BlueHive as Exhibit Designer

Tweet 3/5/2018

BlueHive Strategic Environments is pleased to announce that Joe Berthiaume has joined our Design team. Driven by a passion for cutting-edge design solutions, Joe is an innovator at heart who brings over 12 years of exhibit design experience to BlueHive.



“I see a lot of opportunity in this industry for new ways of sharing experiences, and I see my role as someone who is trying to push beyond what an exhibit can typically accomplish. In BlueHive I have found a company that shares these goals. This is an exciting opportunity with a forward-thinking, nimble firm, and I look forward to providing our clients with ideas that will make an impact.”



Joe will be working under the leadership of David Silva, VP of Design. As Silva expands the team, he keeps a close eye on the next generation of innovative designers to bring into the BlueHive fold.



“The younger generation is deeply in-tune with the evolving technological landscape and how that pertains to marketing in the exhibit space. In Joe, I see an innovative and ambitious talent, who has already brought a number of new and exciting ideas to BlueHive and its clients.”



Joe describes himself as, “an off-beat artist from Providence, Rhode Island”, and enjoys working with performance artists and musicians across the alternative art community. He will work out of our HQ in Worcester, MA. Please feel free to contact him at jberthiaume@blue-hive.com.





About BlueHive Strategic Environments

BlueHive was formed in January 2005 by a boisterous group of industry leader’s intent on revamping and revitalizing the exhibit world. With a highly skilled and focused staff that understands the unique needs of convention, event and digital marketing this energetic organization has since established itself as a bold creative force, providing solutions globally.



Three strategic acquisitions over the years have furnished the company with a diverse range of proficiencies and talents, allowing us to build an inspired workplace where drive and imagination define our corporate environment.



For more information about BlueHive Strategic Environments, please visit





Contact:

jberthiaume@blue-hive.com









