trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

Venues & Destinations

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

submit your news email newsletter

Company News

Opus Expands Agency with the Acquisition of CRG Events

Tweet 3/6/2018

Opus Agency, a leading provider of global event experiences, today announced it has acquired CRG Events, a highly respected Seattle-based event management agency. CRG’s long-time CEO, Leasa Mayer, will serve as Executive Vice President at Opus.



Established in Seattle in 1984, CRG Events is known for its comprehensive event management service offering including event logistics, event registration and onsite management. CRG specializes in corporate conferences, meetings, product launches, roadshows, recognition/reward programs and tradeshow management. CRG clients include the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Microsoft, Columbia Sportswear and Unity.



“CRG’s deep event management experience and knowledge, combined with their proven registration services, enables us to give our clients even more of what they love about Opus,” stated Monte Wood, CEO of Opus. “Their beautiful office in Seattle also provides the geographic presence we have been seeking for Opus,” Wood goes on to say. “Add to that just how well the companies’ cultures align, and it was an easy decision. I’m extremely excited to welcome each and every one of the 90+ CRG employees, and I’m even more excited about what our combined teams—a powerful force of nearly 300—will be able to deliver together!”



Leasa Mayer echoes Wood by saying, “We are so thrilled to become a part of the Opus family. We have an incredibly complementary set of services and clients, but even more importantly, there is complete harmony where our cultures and philosophies are concerned. Choosing the best acquisition partner for my team was imperative, and I have the utmost respect for Monte and his leadership. I have no doubt that, together, we will deliver even greater success for our clients.”



As a result of the acquisition, Opus clients will now benefit from even more scalability to manage events of any size and greatly expanded registration services support.





About Opus Agency

Opus Agency is a strategic experiential marketing advisor to some of the world’s most influential brands. We partner with our clients to create remarkable events around the world, tying unforgettable experiences to unmistakable business results. Every idea we implement is guided by our passion to drive our customers’ business success. And in the dynamic world of event marketing, Opus makes the complex simple for our clients. Opus Agency is a portfolio company of Growth Catalyst Partners, a middle market private equity firm partnering with growth companies in the business services and information sectors. To learn more, visit





Contact:

sallison@opusteam.com









Opus Agency, a leading provider of global event experiences, today announced it has acquired CRG Events, a highly respected Seattle-based event management agency. CRG’s long-time CEO, Leasa Mayer, will serve as Executive Vice President at Opus.Established in Seattle in 1984, CRG Events is known for its comprehensive event management service offering including event logistics, event registration and onsite management. CRG specializes in corporate conferences, meetings, product launches, roadshows, recognition/reward programs and tradeshow management. CRG clients include the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Microsoft, Columbia Sportswear and Unity.“CRG’s deep event management experience and knowledge, combined with their proven registration services, enables us to give our clients even more of what they love about Opus,” stated Monte Wood, CEO of Opus. “Their beautiful office in Seattle also provides the geographic presence we have been seeking for Opus,” Wood goes on to say. “Add to that just how well the companies’ cultures align, and it was an easy decision. I’m extremely excited to welcome each and every one of the 90+ CRG employees, and I’m even more excited about what our combined teams—a powerful force of nearly 300—will be able to deliver together!”Leasa Mayer echoes Wood by saying, “We are so thrilled to become a part of the Opus family. We have an incredibly complementary set of services and clients, but even more importantly, there is complete harmony where our cultures and philosophies are concerned. Choosing the best acquisition partner for my team was imperative, and I have the utmost respect for Monte and his leadership. I have no doubt that, together, we will deliver even greater success for our clients.”As a result of the acquisition, Opus clients will now benefit from even more scalability to manage events of any size and greatly expanded registration services support.About Opus AgencyOpus Agency is a strategic experiential marketing advisor to some of the world’s most influential brands. We partner with our clients to create remarkable events around the world, tying unforgettable experiences to unmistakable business results. Every idea we implement is guided by our passion to drive our customers’ business success. And in the dynamic world of event marketing, Opus makes the complex simple for our clients. Opus Agency is a portfolio company of Growth Catalyst Partners, a middle market private equity firm partnering with growth companies in the business services and information sectors. To learn more, visit www.opusagency.com Tweet



