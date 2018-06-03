trending Sponsored Content

Nashology Events Joins Global DMC Partners

Tweet 3/6/2018

Global DMC Partners, the largest global network of Destination Management Companies (DMCs), welcomes Nashology Events to their exclusive partnership of over 65 independently-owned destination management companies (DMCs).



Homegrown and inspired in Nashville, TN, Nashology Events is a boutique, full service DMC that showcases the very best of Music City. Nashology focuses on creating innovative events by offering a fresh, hip alternative to traditional planning. The company mission is to listen to each client’s unique set of goals and partner with them to produce unforgettable experiences for guests.



President of Global DMC Partners, Catherine Chaulet states, “Lindsey and Jack Furr are true experts in their market. Their entire team is incredibly dedicated to customer satisfaction and they have a keen eye for creativity and program design. We are thrilled to welcome them to our elite DMC partnership!”



Global DMC Partners assesses each prospective DMC based on strict criteria to ensure the network is comprised of DMCs with the greatest local connections, creative expertise, and proven financial stability. Chaulet explains, “DMCs around the globe reach out to us very actively, asking us how they can become a member of our esteemed network. This demand we’re seeing is why we’re able to assess new DMC Partners on a continuous basis, only bringing on-board the best-in-class DMCs to help our partnership grow.”



Lindsey Furr, co-owner of Nashology Events, says, “We are beyond excited to be joining the Global DMC Partners family! Nashology has been given this amazing opportunity to share our love, passion and knowledge of Nashville with GDP’s global client base, and we could not be more ready or appreciative. Music City has so much to offer and our team prides itself on excellence, no matter what size event. We look forward to working with an incredible network of destination partners all over the world.”





About Global DMC Partners

Global DMC Partners is the largest global network of independent destination management companies (DMCs) and sales advisors offering meeting professionals one worldwide solution for total event success. The network has exclusive partnerships with more than 65 DMCs that represent over 500 destinations around the globe. Each DMC provides an unparalleled level of creativity and commitment to clients by promising to deliver one-of-a-kind programs under a singular standard of excellence. Thanks to a global team with decades of experience and a passion for the industry, clients can centralize everything from DMC communication to DMC spend through one dedicated Global DMC Sales Advisor. For more information, including a complete listing of destinations in the Global DMC Partners network, please visit us online at





Contact:

erinr@globaldmcpartners.com









