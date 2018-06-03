|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Potential Revenue Touched - The Trade Show Marketing Metric You Should Be Using EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITOR Announces Industry’s 'Top 40' Exhibit Producers EXHIBITOR News
ISE Announces 2018 Stand Design Awards Finalists EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces ISE 2018 Stand Design Award Winners EXHIBITORLIVE News
Kristin Knudson Named 2018 Recipient of the EXHIBITOR Media Group Student Achievement Award EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITORLIVE Teams Up with Pinnacle Exhibits to Create the VIP Lounge Venues & Destinations
Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center Earns LEED Recertification, Announces New Hires EXHIBITORLIVE News
Access TCA Sponsors Olympic-themed HCEA Reception at EXHIBITORLIVE EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITORLIVE Conference to Feature 182 Educational Sessions for Trade Show Exhibit and Corporate Event Marketing Professionals
submit your news
email newsletter
|
People
Avalon Catering Announces Key Employee Promotions
3/6/2018
Atlanta's premier caterer, Avalon Catering, is proud to announce two recent promotions. Ashley Mitchell has been appointed general manager, and Keri-Anne Obasare will take over as executive chef.
Ashley Mitchell has more than 13 years of experience in the catering industry and will be overseeing the day-to-day operations of the business. Along with her extensive culinary and management knowledge, Ashley will bring an enormous amount of energy and enthusiasm. Ashley came to Avalon in July of 2016 as executive chef. In the role of executive chef, Ashley developed and trained a strong team of chefs, implemented new purchasing, inventory and cost control systems as well as offered her talents in creative menu development.
Keri-Anne has six years of culinary experience after graduating from Johnson & Wales University with a degree in Culinary Arts & Foodservice Management. Along with her talent and skill with creative dishes, she brings a calm focus to the team. Her honest demeanor and willingness to take care of others is refreshing.
“We are delighted to welcome Ashley and Keri-Anne to our management team,” says Cathy Conway, president of Avalon Catering.
About Avalon Catering
Avalon Catering, founded in 1992, is a full-service caterer and event planner specializing in customized, sustainable menus that feature the best of local, seasonal ingredients. Located in Atlanta, Georgia, Avalon Catering prepares amazing food and offers friendly, professional service for unforgettable corporate, wedding or social events.
Corporate customers include: KPMG, Troutman Sanders, CNN, Coca-Cola, Emory University, Deloitte, Porsche and GE.
Learn more about Avalon Catering at www.avaloncatering.com.
Contact:
jeanette@nuphoriq.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|