trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

Venues & Destinations

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

submit your news email newsletter

People

Avalon Catering Announces Key Employee Promotions

Tweet 3/6/2018

Atlanta's premier caterer, Avalon Catering, is proud to announce two recent promotions. Ashley Mitchell has been appointed general manager, and Keri-Anne Obasare will take over as executive chef.



Ashley Mitchell has more than 13 years of experience in the catering industry and will be overseeing the day-to-day operations of the business. Along with her extensive culinary and management knowledge, Ashley will bring an enormous amount of energy and enthusiasm. Ashley came to Avalon in July of 2016 as executive chef. In the role of executive chef, Ashley developed and trained a strong team of chefs, implemented new purchasing, inventory and cost control systems as well as offered her talents in creative menu development.



Keri-Anne has six years of culinary experience after graduating from Johnson & Wales University with a degree in Culinary Arts & Foodservice Management. Along with her talent and skill with creative dishes, she brings a calm focus to the team. Her honest demeanor and willingness to take care of others is refreshing.



“We are delighted to welcome Ashley and Keri-Anne to our management team,” says Cathy Conway, president of Avalon Catering.





About Avalon Catering

Avalon Catering, founded in 1992, is a full-service caterer and event planner specializing in customized, sustainable menus that feature the best of local, seasonal ingredients. Located in Atlanta, Georgia, Avalon Catering prepares amazing food and offers friendly, professional service for unforgettable corporate, wedding or social events.



Corporate customers include: KPMG, Troutman Sanders, CNN, Coca-Cola, Emory University, Deloitte, Porsche and GE.



Learn more about Avalon Catering at





Contact:

jeanette@nuphoriq.com









Atlanta's premier caterer, Avalon Catering, is proud to announce two recent promotions. Ashley Mitchell has been appointed general manager, and Keri-Anne Obasare will take over as executive chef.Ashley Mitchell has more than 13 years of experience in the catering industry and will be overseeing the day-to-day operations of the business. Along with her extensive culinary and management knowledge, Ashley will bring an enormous amount of energy and enthusiasm. Ashley came to Avalon in July of 2016 as executive chef. In the role of executive chef, Ashley developed and trained a strong team of chefs, implemented new purchasing, inventory and cost control systems as well as offered her talents in creative menu development.Keri-Anne has six years of culinary experience after graduating from Johnson & Wales University with a degree in Culinary Arts & Foodservice Management. Along with her talent and skill with creative dishes, she brings a calm focus to the team. Her honest demeanor and willingness to take care of others is refreshing.“We are delighted to welcome Ashley and Keri-Anne to our management team,” says Cathy Conway, president of Avalon Catering.About Avalon CateringAvalon Catering, founded in 1992, is a full-service caterer and event planner specializing in customized, sustainable menus that feature the best of local, seasonal ingredients. Located in Atlanta, Georgia, Avalon Catering prepares amazing food and offers friendly, professional service for unforgettable corporate, wedding or social events.Corporate customers include: KPMG, Troutman Sanders, CNN, Coca-Cola, Emory University, Deloitte, Porsche and GE.Learn more about Avalon Catering at www.avaloncatering.com Tweet



