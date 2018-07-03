|
Venues & Destinations
Orange County Convention Center Announces Partnerships with World Trade Center Orlando, Orlando Economic Development Commission
3/7/2018
The Orange County Convention Center (OCCC) announced today two new agreements with the following organizations: the Orlando Economic Development Commission (EDC) and the World Trade Center Orlando (WTCO).
These partnerships support the OCCC’s mission of economic development and the region’s business brand “Orlando. You don’t know the half of it.”
“We are delighted to work with these high-quality organizations whose impact in our community is significant to our business climate,” stated Yulita Osuba, Deputy Director, Orange County Convention Center. “Many of our clients are growing their International markets and these organizations can create and solidify international connections, helping to increase attendee as and exhibitions.”
Benefits of the World Trade Center Orlando:
About The Orange County Convention Center
The Orange County Convention Center is the second largest convention facility in America. Each year the OCCC attracts more than 200 events to the Central Florida area. As a result, roughly 1.4 million attendees contribute approximately $2.4 billion to the area's economy each year. For more information about the Orange County Convention Center visit our Web site at www.occc.net.
Contact:
caitlin.dineen@occc.net
More information about Orange County Convention Center...
|
