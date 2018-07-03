trending Sponsored Content

Orange County Convention Center Announces Partnerships with World Trade Center Orlando, Orlando Economic Development Commission

Tweet 3/7/2018

The Orange County Convention Center (OCCC) announced today two new agreements with the following organizations: the Orlando Economic Development Commission (EDC) and the World Trade Center Orlando (WTCO).



These partnerships support the OCCC’s mission of economic development and the region’s business brand “Orlando. You don’t know the half of it.”



“We are delighted to work with these high-quality organizations whose impact in our community is significant to our business climate,” stated Yulita Osuba, Deputy Director, Orange County Convention Center. “Many of our clients are growing their International markets and these organizations can create and solidify international connections, helping to increase attendee as and exhibitions.”



Benefits of the World Trade Center Orlando: Up-to-date trade information such as market research, contacts and statistics

Trade education with networking meetings, international business seminars, trade shows, and one-on-one appointments between local and foreign firms

Inbound and outbound trade missions

Use of temporary office space

Use of meeting & conference facilities

Privileges at WTC private clubs

Regional & global exposure with WTC online, newsletters, publications, and event sponsorships

Distinct brand that translates into premium real estate address, associated with state-of-the-art facilities Orlando is the most visited destination in the United States, based on a recent report by Visit Orlando which indicated 69 million people visited Orlando in 2017. Consequently, the OCCC recognizes the importance of international trade in Orlando. The WTCO and EDC Orlando are well-established organizations in Orlando, founded in 1990 and 1977, respectively. These partnerships focus on benefiting local businesses and residents.





About The Orange County Convention Center

The Orange County Convention Center is the second largest convention facility in America. Each year the OCCC attracts more than 200 events to the Central Florida area. As a result, roughly 1.4 million attendees contribute approximately $2.4 billion to the area's economy each year. For more information about the Orange County Convention Center visit our Web site at





Contact:

caitlin.dineen@occc.net











