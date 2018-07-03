trending Sponsored Content

CORT Party Rental Acquires Choice Linens in Seattle

CORT Party Rental, a division of CORT, a Berkshire Hathaway Company, today announced the acquisition of Choice Linens, LLC in Seattle, Washington. Choice Linens, a provider of fine linen rentals for 25 years, is known in the Seattle area for its trendsetting designs and outstanding service.



“Choice Linens has been the ‘go to’ for high-quality, unique fabrics in the Seattle market for 25 years,” said Phil Heidt, area manager for CORT Party Rental. “We are so pleased to have its owner, Liza Ragan, and her expertise on our team as we continue to grow the specialty linen rental market in the Pacific Northwest.”



Choice Linens joins CORT Party Rental to offer the widest selection of distinctive table linens, napkins, runners, overlays, sashes and more offered in the Pacific Northwest. Its extensive collection of high-end products broadens the variety available to CORT Party Rental customers, who can now conveniently rent high-end linens locally, delivered along with the full suite of party rental offerings that CORT Party Rental provides.



“I am thrilled to join the CORT team and help launch Choice Linens by CORT Party Rental,” said Liza Ragan, owner of Choice Linens. “With the support and backing of the amazing people at CORT, I know we can provide an even better experience to our customers.”



CORT Party Rental has served the Pacific Northwest for 50 years with locations in Everett and Fife, Washington.





About CORT Party Rental

CORT Party Rental is the leading special event rental company in the Pacific Northwest, featuring the largest selection of party rental inventory in the region and an experienced team of experts skilled at bringing event visions to life. With more than 50 years of experience, CORT Party Rental specializes in tenting, seating, tableware, décor and more. It has locations in Everett and Fife, Washington, serving the Pacific Northwest. To learn more, visit



About CORT Events

CORT Events is the leading provider of rental furnishings for the meeting, exhibition, and events industries with an extensive selection of high-quality furnishings available nationwide. Having a partner like CORT Events can make almost anything possible. CORT’s team of skilled professionals understands the vision and helps transform any event into an engaging and memorable experience. To learn more about CORT’s exhibit and event rental collections and its free online 2D and 3D planning tool, visit



About CORT

CORT, a Berkshire Hathaway Company, is the nation's leading provider of transition services, including furniture rental for home and office, event furnishings, destination services, apartment locating, touring and other services. With more than 100 offices, showrooms and clearance centers across the United States, operations in the United Kingdom and partners in more than 80 countries around the world, no other furniture rental company can match CORT's breadth of services and companywide commitment to making a house a home, an office a great place to work and an event a memorable celebration. For more information, please visit





Contact:

PartyRental@cort.com











