People
mg Names Rob Majerowski as VP, New Business Strategy
3/7/2018
Rob Majerowski has been named VP of New Business Strategy for mg.
In his new role, Majerowski oversees mg’s New Business Development team and maintains his role in mg’s strategic sales process. As the VP of New Business Strategy, Rob will be working with his team to refine mg’s target markets and strategize ways to successfully connect with future clients within those target markets.
Majerowski has 25 years industry experience and in his tenure at mg has played a large role in the company’s success in growing its client base and client retention, leading the design team as mg’s VP of Creative for the last 10 years.
“Rob brings creative inspiration and strategy to everything he does. It’s a tremendous combination when paired with his analytic approach to client problem solving,” said Mike Grivas, mg CEO. “Rob’s leadership provides additional structure to our business development process and our team is excited to have him in this new role.”
For more information about mg, go to www.simplymg.com.
Contact:
bolson@simplymg.com
More information about mg...
