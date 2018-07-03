trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

Venues & Destinations

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

submit your news email newsletter

People

Access TCA Adds Mark Harnischfeger to Sales Team

Tweet 3/7/2018

Access TCA is delighted to announce that Mark Harnischfeger has joined the company’s sales team. With more than two decades of success in the exhibit industry and many leadership roles to his credit, Mark is at heart a client-focused professional with a passion for business development and account management. He has worked with companies across industries in fields as diverse as aerospace, consumer electronics, entertainment, and healthcare.



Jon Ellms, VP, principal, at Access commented: “Mark brings to Access that rare combination of experience and enthusiasm. He possesses sales acumen and communication skills that will make Access’ offerings accessible to prospects and clients in a variety of industries. His reputation for client service and account longevity make him a perfect fit for Access.”



Mark, a graduate of St. John Fisher, is based in Rochester NY.





About Access

Access is an independent event marketing organization with more than 30 years of growth fueled by entrepreneurial thinking and high-touch service. We build memorable strategy-based solutions for leaders in the human health, animal health, technology, and consumer goods industries. Visit





Contact:

jellms@accesstca.com











More information about Access TCA...





Access TCA is delighted to announce that Mark Harnischfeger has joined the company’s sales team. With more than two decades of success in the exhibit industry and many leadership roles to his credit, Mark is at heart a client-focused professional with a passion for business development and account management. He has worked with companies across industries in fields as diverse as aerospace, consumer electronics, entertainment, and healthcare.Jon Ellms, VP, principal, at Access commented: “Mark brings to Access that rare combination of experience and enthusiasm. He possesses sales acumen and communication skills that will make Access’ offerings accessible to prospects and clients in a variety of industries. His reputation for client service and account longevity make him a perfect fit for Access.”Mark, a graduate of St. John Fisher, is based in Rochester NY.About AccessAccess is an independent event marketing organization with more than 30 years of growth fueled by entrepreneurial thinking and high-touch service. We build memorable strategy-based solutions for leaders in the human health, animal health, technology, and consumer goods industries. Visit www.accesstca.com to learn more. Tweet



