|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Strategically Small: The Bruce Lee School of Trade Show Booths EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITOR Announces Industry’s 'Top 40' Exhibit Producers EXHIBITOR News
ISE Announces 2018 Stand Design Awards Finalists EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces ISE 2018 Stand Design Award Winners EXHIBITORLIVE News
Kristin Knudson Named 2018 Recipient of the EXHIBITOR Media Group Student Achievement Award EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITORLIVE Teams Up with Pinnacle Exhibits to Create the VIP Lounge Venues & Destinations
Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center Earns LEED Recertification, Announces New Hires EXHIBITORLIVE News
Access TCA Sponsors Olympic-themed HCEA Reception at EXHIBITORLIVE EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITORLIVE Conference to Feature 182 Educational Sessions for Trade Show Exhibit and Corporate Event Marketing Professionals
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Company News
The Trade Group Tapped to Build the New Home for NBA 2K eSports Team Mavs Gaming
3/7/2018
This May, the new NBA 2K League – a professional eSports league cofounded by the NBA and Take-Two Interactive – will launch its inaugural season. Mavs Gaming will be one of 17 eSports teams participating.
When the Mavericks were looking for a company to transform the interior of its former headquarters into a home base for Mavs Gaming, The Trade Group’s name kept popping up.
According to Neeshu Hajra, VP of Business Development at The Trade Group, “TTG’s Peter Pham happened to meet representatives from the Mavs at DreamHack, an eSports event we manage, and Laurent Genin-Satoh, an eSports broadcast partner, also referred us to them. By coincidence, Maverick’s owner Mark Cuban has also been on stage at two events we handled – IEM Intel Extreme Masters and the launch of ELEAGUE at CES. Since the Mavericks had heard and seen what we can do, they knew they were in good hands with us.”
An expert in designing and building eSports environments and experiences, The Trade Group knows how to create spaces that accommodate the specific needs of eSports players and facilitate tournament play.
“The Mavs appreciated the fact that we could bring all of our experience in the eSports arena to bear. For example, we know what type of desks suit eSports players best, including what sizing is appropriate and tournament ready, which was of utmost importance when the Mavs chose us,” Hajra says.
Along with providing a place that Mavs Gaming could call home, the multipurpose space was designed so the Mavericks could host eSports tournaments, parties, receptions, meet-and greets and other events. Highlights include a mini eSports stage, broadcast suite, player warm-ups, locker room and more.
Flexibility was also key when designing the space. As Hajra explains, “Dallas is home to an abundance of eSports players and teams in a variety of leagues – everyone from Team Envy to various Overwatch leagues. If the Mavs want to host a tournament, the stage, warm-up tables, etc., can be configured in the appropriate format – from a 5E5 for CSGO to a 6E6 for Overwatch.”
The Trade Group also enjoyed the opportunity to build a permanent installation, as opposed to the temporary installations most eSports activations require.
Says Hajra, “It’s been great working with the Mavs on a permanent home base. We know the level of construction has to last and look good for years – instead of just a couple days at an event. So it was fun to incorporate beefier, higher-grade materials into the environment that will serve the Mavericks and Mavs Gaming for years to come.”
The new Mavs Gaming home will be operational this spring – in time for the season tip-off of NBA 2K in May.
To learn more about The Trade Group and the company’s comprehensive line of products and services for interior build-outs, as well as eSports, gaming and other live events, call 800-343-2005 or visit www.tradegroup.com.
About The Trade Group
The Trade Group is a full-service, award-winning provider of products and services for trade shows, corporate events, retail environments and an endless array of face-to-face experiences and activations. The organization helps clients share their unique stories through a comprehensive suite of solutions that includes: exhibit design and fabrication, graphic design and production, exhibit management, digital applications, experiential marketing activations, event coordination and production, videography, strategic marketing and more. Visit www.TradeGroup.com to find out more.
Contact:
schavez@tradegroup.com
More information about The Trade Group...
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|