Company News
Orbus to Host Spring Boot Camp Display Training Program
3/8/2018
Orbus Exhibit & Display Group®, one of North America’s leading trade suppliers of display, exhibit and event solutions is hosting its annual spring Boot Camp display training program on April 26th and 27th at its headquarters facility in Woodridge, IL. Orbus’ Exhibit & Display Boot Camp is ideal for tradeshow, sign and promotional industry veterans as well as those who are new to the industry. These training sessions combine classroom style learning with hands-on display assembly sessions and educational facility tours for a one-of-a-kind event in the promotional products arena.
During the two day program, attendees receive extensive training and insight into Orbus’ display manufacturing and production process. Participants can get a deeper knowledge base of how to build their business with Orbus by connecting with field sales representatives and strengthening relationships.
The first day of Boot Camp starts with attendees taking a tour of Orbus’ 350,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility and office space. The tour consists of visits to Orbus’ set-up area, graphics and printing area and wood and metal fabrication area. Throughout this tour, attendees are educated about all of Orbus’ capabilities and the benefits of so much happening under just one roof. After the tour, attendees are broken up into groups for hands-on training sessions led by expert members of Orbus’ Sales team.
The second day takes attendees on a journey through Orbus’ custom exhibit process. Day two focuses much more on modular and fabric structures, and educates attendees on the entire design and manufacturing process that goes into custom exhibits. After the event, attendees receive a certificate for the successful completion of training. If you are interested in attending this free hands-on and educational training experience, contact Kate Kincaid, kate@orbus.com for registration information, or visit www.orbus.com/boot-camp-rsvp to register online.
About Orbus
Orbus Exhibit & Display Group is a market-leading, privately owned group of companies that specialize in the manufacture and trade only supply of portable modular and custom modular exhibit and display products, graphics and solutions. Companies and brands within the group include Orbus365®, SignPro Systems®, Origin® and Nimlok®. Orbus is a proud member of the ISA, SGIA, ASI, PPAI, UPIC, SAGE and EDPA; the company boasts G7 Master IDEAlliance certification and is registered to ISO 9001:2015 for the highest manufacturing quality standards and ISO 14001:2015 for its environmental management system and “green” efforts. Orbus’ supply and manufacturing facilities reside in Woodridge, IL and Las Vegas, NV. For more information, visit www.orbus.com.
Contact:
kate@orbus.com
More information about Orbus Exhibit & Display Group...
