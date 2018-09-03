|
People
Dennis Hirschfeld Joins Redsmith Graphic Solutions as Chairman
3/9/2018
Redsmith Graphic Solutions announced today that Dennis Hirschfeld, former Vice Chairman and CEO of world-renowned structural steel manufacturer Hirschfeld Industries, will join the company as Chairman.
Hirschfeld Industries, founded in 1946, is one of the largest fully integrated fabricators of highly engineered structural steel in North America. Signature projects under the tutelage of Dennis Hirschfeld include: Minute Maid Park, home of World Series champion the Houston Astros; SunTrust Park, home of the Atlanta Braves; Texas A&M University’s Kyle Field; and the Hudson River’s Tappan Zee Bridge.
Chicago’s Soldier Field, the Google Headquarters in San Jose, along with airports, bridges, Las Vegas hotels and NFL stadiums across the U.S are among several other notable projects Hirschfeld Industries is known for.
“We welcome Dennis to the Redsmith family and believe his extensive experience in taking on prestigious, complex and demanding projects will help us navigate our growth with a steady hand,” commented Hatch Cummings Smith Jr, CEO of Redsmith Graphic Solutions.
Mr. Hirschfeld brings a long history of working in the bridge and fabricated steel markets. Prior to his roles as Vice Chairman and CEO for Hirschfeld Industries, he served as the company’s CFO overseeing finance and acquisitions, facilitating rapid growth for the family business.
“What I see is the intersection of my private equity experience for the past 12 years with a familyowned business to marry those insights to bear with Redsmtih,” Hirschfeld said. “I am looking forward to using that and my 40-year experience in steel fabrication to help monitor, guide and direct the company to more opportunities in the future.”
“Dennis’s demonstrated capability and skill within the structural, industrial and nuclear sectors as well as logistics, design and project management are well aligned with Redsmith’s vision for facilitating the design and production of large-scale events.” Smith added.
About Redsmith Graphic Solutions
Redsmith Graphic Solutions is a large-format printer and exhibit producer based in San Antonio, Texas and serving clients worldwide. Our company’s broad capabilities encompass a full array of large-scale event needs including design, logistics, production, fabrication, installation and project management. For more information, reach us at www.redsmithgs.com or 210-308-0222.
Contact:
orders@redsmithgs.com
