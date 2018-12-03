|
EXHIBITOR News, EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces Winner of EXHIBITORLIVE Elephant Naming Contest
3/12/2018
EXHIBITOR magazine announces the winner of the EXHIBITORLIVE elephant naming contest, in a partnership with Exploring Inc.'s Brumark and ID3 Group, who created a large, three-dimensional elephant in the new Connection Zone at EXHIBITORLIVE 2018. This new design element provided a fun backdrop for selfies and group photo ops for conference attendees.
EXHIBITORLIVE attendees were asked to submit a name for this towering hot-pink elephant design. The winning name of "Peanuts" was submitted by Theresa V., Event Specialist for RITTAL North America LLC. As winner, she can select a free All Access Pass to attend sessions at EXHIBITORLIVE 2019 or any of the four upcoming EXHIBITORFastTrak educational conferences in 2018.
"Brumark was honored to participate, and the talented team at ID3 Group provided the skilled fabrication to bring this beauty to life," said Matt Kelly, Chief Operating Officer at Exploring, Inc., the parent company of ID3 Group. “This was the perfect opportunity to showcase what ID3 Group can do for strategic partners while sponsoring a great industry event.”
"My thanks to Matt Kelly, David Walens, and their talented teams, for creating this fun and engaging new experience for the EXHIBITOR community," said Randy Acker, President and Chief Operating Officer for EXHIBITOR Magazine and producer of EXHIBITORLIVE.
EXHIBITORLIVE, The Professional Development Conference for Trade Show and Corporate Event Marketing, is the most comprehensive educational event for trade show and event marketing professionals. The conference is attended by 6,000 exhibit and event managers, and marketing and communications experts who are serious about improving their face-to-face marketing performance. The 2019 conference will be held February 24 - 28, 2019, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. For more information, go to www.ExhibitorLive.com.
About Brumark
Founded in 1983, Brumark has been supporting the exhibit and event industry for more than 35 years. Brumark has grown to be the industry’s Total Flooring Solutions provider, offering the widest variety of carpet and flooring options in the tradeshow and event industry. In addition to exhibit carpet, Brumark’s product line and services include logos and inlays, interlocking floors, FlexFloor, raised floors, printed and other custom flooring, green flooring options, padding and accessories. The company also offers turnkey rental solutions and fast delivery nationwide from distribution centers in Las Vegas, Atlanta and Dalton. More information about Brumark and its products can be found online at www.brumark.com and www.eventflooring.com.
About ID3 Group
ID3 Group is a full-service fabrication company offering turnkey custom fabrication services to create memorable experiences, environments and entertainment. As the Dreambuilders, ID3 Group works directly with exhibit companies, event and experiential companies, and marketing and PR agencies to bring their creativity and designs to life. The company offers a unique range of capabilities, including carpentry, metalworking, waterjet cutting, 3Dimensioneering®, mold creating and casting, 3D scanning, graphic printing and paint and finish, all under one roof. Learn more at www.id3group.com.
About Exhibitor Media Group
The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR's learning events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the professional development conference for trade show and corporate event marketers; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the industry's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at www.ExhibitorOnline.com.
EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.
Contact:
questions@exhibitormagazine.com
|