trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITORLIVE News

People

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

submit your news email newsletter

Company News, Shows & Events

TradeTec Client Wins Best Large Booth Award at Restaurants Canada Show

Tweet 3/12/2018

TradeTec Skyline, a full-service B2B exhibit house specializing in trade show displays and services is pleased to congratulate Diversey on winning the 2018 award for Best Large Booth. The award was presented at the 2018 Restaurants Canada Show (RC Show) held in Toronto, Ontario in late February.



The RC Show is the largest foodservice and hospitality trade show and hosts more than 16,000 industry professionals.



TradeTec began working with Diversey on their 20x30 exhibit in mid-December, going from concept to completion on the show floor in just about three months.







During the discovery process, Diversey discussed three significant goals they wanted to meet for the RC Show — unveiling their new branding in Canada, ample space to showcase nine different business units inside the booth, and a look and feel that matched their sustainable, high-tech product innovations.



The island booth features several Skyline® exhibit systems, including LED lit Envoy® towers and a SkyFlyer® hanging structure. In addition, the booth also featured a custom eight-foot waterfall and custom stage for their robot cleaning machine demos.



Weldon Morris, Trade Show and Event Manager for Diversey, knew she was in good hands when Diversey began working with TradeTec for the RC Show. "TradeTec and their exceptional team, who have become more like family, always take our visions and flawlessly execute in our booth designs. You know that you will get the best of the best when working with TradeTec. Once again, the team did not disappoint with our booth at the RC Show!"



"The most amazing part about working with TradeTec is their ability to take a concept from the page to the stage. It's truly incredible to see the final result standing proudly before you after what started out as a sketch on a cocktail napkin!” David Coulter, Director of National Distribution for Diversey was excited at the announcement of the award, but also for the reaction of their new booth design by attendees. “TradeTec confidently delivered an impressive display of our new brand and innovations which were showcased effectively to over 16,000 visitors."





ABOUT DIVERSEY

Diversey has been, and always will be, a pioneer and facilitator for life. We constantly deliver revolutionary cleaning and hygiene technologies that provide total confidence to our customers across all of our global sectors. Led by Dr. Ilham Kadri, President & CEO, and headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA, Diversey employs approximately 9,000 people globally, generating net sales of approximately $2.6 billion in 2016. For more information, visit



ABOUT TRADETEC SKYLINE

Founded in 1999, TradeTec Skyline produces innovative trade show exhibits with unmatched customer service and a promise of NO POST SHOW BILLING for clients. As an endorsed provider of Skyline products, TradeTec offers the highest quality modular exhibits as well as custom and hybrid solutions. Located just west of Chicago, TradeTec has served over 6,000 clients and completed over 35,000 projects worldwide. They currently manage over 3,500 events each year. Learn more at





Contact:

aag@ttskyline.com











More information about TradeTec Skyline...





TradeTec Skyline, a full-service B2B exhibit house specializing in trade show displays and services is pleased to congratulate Diversey on winning the 2018 award for Best Large Booth. The award was presented at the 2018 Restaurants Canada Show (RC Show) held in Toronto, Ontario in late February.The RC Show is the largest foodservice and hospitality trade show and hosts more than 16,000 industry professionals.TradeTec began working with Diversey on their 20x30 exhibit in mid-December, going from concept to completion on the show floor in just about three months.During the discovery process, Diversey discussed three significant goals they wanted to meet for the RC Show — unveiling their new branding in Canada, ample space to showcase nine different business units inside the booth, and a look and feel that matched their sustainable, high-tech product innovations.The island booth features several Skyline® exhibit systems, including LED lit Envoy® towers and a SkyFlyer® hanging structure. In addition, the booth also featured a custom eight-foot waterfall and custom stage for their robot cleaning machine demos.Weldon Morris, Trade Show and Event Manager for Diversey, knew she was in good hands when Diversey began working with TradeTec for the RC Show. "TradeTec and their exceptional team, who have become more like family, always take our visions and flawlessly execute in our booth designs. You know that you will get the best of the best when working with TradeTec. Once again, the team did not disappoint with our booth at the RC Show!""The most amazing part about working with TradeTec is their ability to take a concept from the page to the stage. It's truly incredible to see the final result standing proudly before you after what started out as a sketch on a cocktail napkin!” David Coulter, Director of National Distribution for Diversey was excited at the announcement of the award, but also for the reaction of their new booth design by attendees. “TradeTec confidently delivered an impressive display of our new brand and innovations which were showcased effectively to over 16,000 visitors."ABOUT DIVERSEYDiversey has been, and always will be, a pioneer and facilitator for life. We constantly deliver revolutionary cleaning and hygiene technologies that provide total confidence to our customers across all of our global sectors. Led by Dr. Ilham Kadri, President & CEO, and headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA, Diversey employs approximately 9,000 people globally, generating net sales of approximately $2.6 billion in 2016. For more information, visit www.diversey.com ABOUT TRADETEC SKYLINEFounded in 1999, TradeTec Skyline produces innovative trade show exhibits with unmatched customer service and a promise of NO POST SHOW BILLING for clients. As an endorsed provider of Skyline products, TradeTec offers the highest quality modular exhibits as well as custom and hybrid solutions. Located just west of Chicago, TradeTec has served over 6,000 clients and completed over 35,000 projects worldwide. They currently manage over 3,500 events each year. Learn more at www.ttchicago.com Tweet



