Company News
CHAUVET Professional to Host Exclusive Headquarters Tour During USITT, March 15 - 16
3/12/2018
CHAUVET Professional is welcoming USITT visitors to its hometown of Fort Lauderdale by inviting them to tour its global headquarters for a firsthand look at how the company brings its innovative stage lighting products to life and get hands-on experience with its latest cutting-edge fixtures. Tour buses leave the Fort Lauderdale Convention Center at 9am and 1pm for a roundtrip to the company’s facilities on Thursday and Friday March 15 and 16.
All visitors have to do is present their USITT badge to board the bus for the tour. While at Chauvet headquarters, they will be able to participate in an interactive tour that details the stories behind groundbreaking fixtures like the Ovation E-910FC RGBA-Lime color mixing ellipsoidal and the Ovation E-260WW 230W LED profile spot with an output equivalent to a 750W tungsten light source.
There will also be demos of the latest CHAUVET Professional fixtures, such as the company’s new series of Ovation Fresnels and the Ovation SP-300CW LED followspot. The company will also be demoing its ChamSys consoles. At the conclusion of the visit, there will be question-and-answer sessions with company CEO Albert Chauvet and the company’s product development team.
Refreshments will be served, swag given away and invaluable insights shared. For more details visit the USITT booths of CHAUVET Professional (614) and ChamSys (611).
About CHAUVET Professional
CHAUVET Professional offers innovative professional lighting fixtures for the production and touring market as well as permanent installation in theaters, hospitality venues, cruise ships, clubs, television and architainment applications. For more information, please visit www.chauvetprofessional.com.
Contact:
joe@fucinipro.com
