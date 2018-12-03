|
|
|
|
|
New Products
APG Introduces Modulate Magnetic Frames
3/12/2018
APG is proud to introduce NEW Modulate Magnetic frames. Simplify your exhibit set-up time with these frames which have magnets pre-installed into the them. These magnetic frame banners are modular, so they can easily be rearranged depending on your exhibit needs! APG Exhibits features a variety of kits in different lengths. Find a 10-foot, 20-foot, 30-foot kit; or create your own with individual panels for your exhibit space.
Magnetic frames are easy to set-up, so they can save you time and money at your trade show. Combine these magnetic frames to create different and engaging backwalls for your trade show booth. They give the freedom and flexibility to rearrange the panels however you see fit. You can convert the 30-foot kits into 20- and 10-foot kits so they fit nearly any size trade show booth! And better yet, the individual banners need no extra parts, pieces, or packaging in order to be converted or rearranged. Modulate kits are comprised of aluminum tube frame banners with unique and eye-catching curves, shapes, and corners. Banners feature printed fabric graphics that slip over the frame and zip at the bottom. And the universal feet connect the aluminum tube frames at the bottom. The panels come in durable, portable carry bags. Optional expandable cases are available as an upgrade and to further protect your trade show booth.
For more information, watch the video at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jw2PW0_nsQg.
These magnetic frames are a snap to put together, but they are also extremely attractive displays. The individual panels come in a wide variety of shapes and sizes. You can choose between concave or convex frames to create a backwall that really draws in the eye. Or you can select flat panels in a variety of heights that have rounded or straight corners to create drastic two-dimensional landscapes. The possibilities are nearly endless with the Modulate Magnetic series. Simply choose the panels you'd like, assemble them, and then they snap together and you are done! Also always remember to keep in mind shipping weight when ordering a trade show display. Magnetic frames add only a marginal amount of weight to the standard frame. This means you won't have to worry about exorbitant increases in shipping costs! Shipping is one of the costs that goes into trade shows that is easy to overlook. You want your display to last a long time - which means you’ll be shipping it from show to show.
You will be sure to impress potential clients with an easy to set-up display from APG Exhibits. These Modulate Magnetic frames are just the thing to create a display that looks great and sets up in next to no time. Purchase a larger frame kit for your shows with larger booth spaces and you can convert it into a smaller backwall for a smaller booth size. Shop now at: www.apgexhibits.com/Modulate-Tension-Fabric-Displays-s/675.htm.
For more information about AGP, go to www.apgexhibits.com.
Contact:
salessupport@apgexhibits.com
|
|
|
|