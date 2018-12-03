|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Do You Speak Marketing? Marketing Strategy, Goals, Tactics, and Objectives EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITOR Announces Industry’s 'Top 40' Exhibit Producers People
George P. Johnson (Nashville) Appoints Larry Ezzelle as Vice President of Operations EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces Portable/Modular Awards Winners EXHIBITORLIVE News
Exhibit Concepts Inc. Wins Best of Show Large Booth Award at EXHIBITORLIVE EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Senior Writer Charles Pappas, Author of Flying Cars, Zombie Dogs, and Robot Overlords, to Present Session, Sign Books at EXHIBITORLIVE EXHIBITORLIVE News
Blue Pony Wins Best of Show Small Booth Award at EXHIBITORLIVE EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces EXHIBITORLIVE Best of Show and Buyers Choice Award Winners EXHIBITORLIVE News
beMatrix Wins Best Booth Staff Award at EXHIBITORLIVE
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Associations/Press
Healthcare Convention & Exhibitors Association Welcomes Group Delphi as Premier Partner
3/12/2018
The Healthcare Convention & Exhibitors Association (HCEA) is pleased to announce Group Delphi, the award-winning creation shop, as HCEA’s newest Premier Partner. They join other partners such as Freeman, GES, and Philadelphia Life Sciences.
“Group Delphi is proud to be a premier sponsor to a forward-thinking institution like the HCEA. As an experiential marketing partner to healthcare industry leaders around the world, we rely on organizations like HCEA who are committed to the success of healthcare exhibiting. For years, Group Delphi has attended events and held leadership positions within HCEA, and we could not be more thrilled about 2018,” says Katie Bottrell, Director of Marketing for Group Delphi.
Group Delphi’s decision to become HCEA’s Premier Partner also highlights their dedication to careers in healthcare exhibiting and marketing, supporting HCEA’s online career center and sponsoring a webinar focused on career development.
“We are thrilled to welcome Group Delphi as a Premier Partner. The healthcare industry landscape is ever-changing and their commitment to help and support the careers in this community is needed and will be so impactful,” says Emilie Mendia, HCEA’s Managing Director.
About HCEA
The Healthcare Convention and Exhibitors Association (HCEA) is a trade association representing organizations united by a common desire to increase the effectiveness and quality of healthcare conventions and exhibitions as an educational and marketing medium. Since 1930, HCEA has brought together industry stakeholders, including healthcare exhibitors, healthcare exhibition and meeting organizers, and industry suppliers, who are instrumental in promoting healthcare convention marketing and exhibitions as vital components of the healthcare marketing mix. HCEA is the only association solely dedicated to improving the effectiveness of all conventions, meetings and exhibitions for the healthcare industry. For more information go to www.hcea.org.
About Group Delphi
Group Delphi is the award-winning experience creation shop with a nearly 30-year history of trade show and event design, production, strategy, and interactive excellence. From exhibits and corporate environments to pop-ups, retail stores, and museums, Group Delphi creates immersive, unforgettable experiences for some of the world’s best-loved brands. For more information go to www.groupdelphi.com.
Contact:
emendia@hcea.org
More information about Group Delphi...
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|