trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITORLIVE News

People

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

submit your news email newsletter

Associations/Press

Healthcare Convention & Exhibitors Association Welcomes Group Delphi as Premier Partner

Tweet 3/12/2018

The Healthcare Convention & Exhibitors Association (HCEA) is pleased to announce Group Delphi, the award-winning creation shop, as HCEA’s newest Premier Partner. They join other partners such as Freeman, GES, and Philadelphia Life Sciences.



“Group Delphi is proud to be a premier sponsor to a forward-thinking institution like the HCEA. As an experiential marketing partner to healthcare industry leaders around the world, we rely on organizations like HCEA who are committed to the success of healthcare exhibiting. For years, Group Delphi has attended events and held leadership positions within HCEA, and we could not be more thrilled about 2018,” says Katie Bottrell, Director of Marketing for Group Delphi.



Group Delphi’s decision to become HCEA’s Premier Partner also highlights their dedication to careers in healthcare exhibiting and marketing, supporting HCEA’s online career center and sponsoring a webinar focused on career development.



“We are thrilled to welcome Group Delphi as a Premier Partner. The healthcare industry landscape is ever-changing and their commitment to help and support the careers in this community is needed and will be so impactful,” says Emilie Mendia, HCEA’s Managing Director.





About HCEA

The Healthcare Convention and Exhibitors Association (HCEA) is a trade association representing organizations united by a common desire to increase the effectiveness and quality of healthcare conventions and exhibitions as an educational and marketing medium. Since 1930, HCEA has brought together industry stakeholders, including healthcare exhibitors, healthcare exhibition and meeting organizers, and industry suppliers, who are instrumental in promoting healthcare convention marketing and exhibitions as vital components of the healthcare marketing mix. HCEA is the only association solely dedicated to improving the effectiveness of all conventions, meetings and exhibitions for the healthcare industry. For more information go to



About Group Delphi

Group Delphi is the award-winning experience creation shop with a nearly 30-year history of trade show and event design, production, strategy, and interactive excellence. From exhibits and corporate environments to pop-ups, retail stores, and museums, Group Delphi creates immersive, unforgettable experiences for some of the world’s best-loved brands. For more information go to





Contact:

emendia@hcea.org











More information about Group Delphi...





The Healthcare Convention & Exhibitors Association (HCEA) is pleased to announce Group Delphi, the award-winning creation shop, as HCEA’s newest Premier Partner. They join other partners such as Freeman, GES, and Philadelphia Life Sciences.“Group Delphi is proud to be a premier sponsor to a forward-thinking institution like the HCEA. As an experiential marketing partner to healthcare industry leaders around the world, we rely on organizations like HCEA who are committed to the success of healthcare exhibiting. For years, Group Delphi has attended events and held leadership positions within HCEA, and we could not be more thrilled about 2018,” says Katie Bottrell, Director of Marketing for Group Delphi.Group Delphi’s decision to become HCEA’s Premier Partner also highlights their dedication to careers in healthcare exhibiting and marketing, supporting HCEA’s online career center and sponsoring a webinar focused on career development.“We are thrilled to welcome Group Delphi as a Premier Partner. The healthcare industry landscape is ever-changing and their commitment to help and support the careers in this community is needed and will be so impactful,” says Emilie Mendia, HCEA’s Managing Director.About HCEAThe Healthcare Convention and Exhibitors Association (HCEA) is a trade association representing organizations united by a common desire to increase the effectiveness and quality of healthcare conventions and exhibitions as an educational and marketing medium. Since 1930, HCEA has brought together industry stakeholders, including healthcare exhibitors, healthcare exhibition and meeting organizers, and industry suppliers, who are instrumental in promoting healthcare convention marketing and exhibitions as vital components of the healthcare marketing mix. HCEA is the only association solely dedicated to improving the effectiveness of all conventions, meetings and exhibitions for the healthcare industry. For more information go to www.hcea.org About Group DelphiGroup Delphi is the award-winning experience creation shop with a nearly 30-year history of trade show and event design, production, strategy, and interactive excellence. From exhibits and corporate environments to pop-ups, retail stores, and museums, Group Delphi creates immersive, unforgettable experiences for some of the world’s best-loved brands. For more information go to www.groupdelphi.com Tweet



