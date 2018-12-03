EXHIBITOR Magazine Named a Finalist in 13 Categories of the American Society of Business Publication Editors Awards

3/12/2018

EXHIBITOR Magazine has been named a finalist for a record 13 national ASBPE Awards, presented by the American Society of Business Publication Editors. One of the most competitive award programs for trade media, the Azbees highlight editorial, online, and design excellence within magazines, newsletters, and digital media.This year more than 1,000 entries were received, and more than 100 experienced B2B editors and designers judged the 78 categories of entries."EXHIBITOR is one of only two publications in contention this year for more than 12 ASBPE Awards," said Travis Stanton, Editor, EXHIBITOR Magazine. "Congrats to everyone on our team who works hard every day to make EXHIBITOR a standard-bearer of success in B2B publishing."EXHIBITOR is a finalist in the following national categories:In addition, EXHIBITOR is up for five regional awards:As the leading publication for trade show and event professionals, EXHIBITOR provides case studies, how-to articles, trend reports, research reports, and tips on everything from logistics to cost cutting, to help exhibit and event managers produce high-performance face-to-face marketing programs with measurable results. EXHIBITOR also encourages excellence and innovation through awards programs designed to honor effective exhibit promotions, results-driven exhibit managers, strategic corporate events, and the world’s most stunning exhibit designs.EXHIBITOR's demographic profile includes corporate exhibit and event managers, marketing managers/directors, sales managers, and executives from small and large companies across all SIC codes. The majority of readers oversee 11+ trade shows/events per year, and the average monthly print circulation is 25,000.ASBPE national gold, silver, and bronze winners and the Overall Excellence winners will be announced at the National Azbee Awards of Excellence banquet, held in conjunction with the 2018 ASBPE National Conference at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., on May 10-11, 2018. For more information, go to www.asbpe.org About Exhibitor Media GroupThe leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR's learning events include: EXHIBITOR, the professional development conference for trade show and corporate event marketers; EXHIBITORaccelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the industry's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at www.ExhibitorOnline.com