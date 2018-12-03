trending Sponsored Content

Company News

Pacific World Partners with Food Experience Company NOSHtrekker

Tweet 3/12/2018

Pacific World – one of the world’s leading global destination and event management companies – is delighted to announce a new partnership with NOSHtrekker, a cultural food experience company that connects cultures and people through local cuisine and storytelling. With the partnership, Pacific World and NOSHtrekker will offer exclusively designed itineraries for incentives and events that will feature the most unique destination experiences to fully engage and captivate guests.



As creative experts at the forefront of global event planning, Pacific World strives for emotional engagement when choosing venues and creating experiences in order to drive more successful outcomes and has consistently curated new locations and world-class events that deliver exceptional results.



“Pacific World and NOSHtrekker share a common vision to give people a fresh perspective of a destination, one that creates emotional and long-lasting connections through meaningful moments,” said Selina Chavry, Global Managing Director at Pacific World. “Our partnership with NOSHtrekker creates a wholly unique product for incentives and events to discover a place through the eyes and tastes of locals.”



“Our clients are craving unique, immersive experiences where they can engage with the destination’s culture and traditions. We align the location and experience with our client’s goals – and devise events that engage attendees on many levels, creating an unforgettable experience of a lifetime that bonds the guests,” added Selina.



“We are changing the way people travel by creating memories based on connecting cultures through delicious, authentic food prepared and served by locals with a story to tell,” Tahnya Butterfield, co-founder and Chief Experience Designer at NOSHtrekker. “Our curated food expereinces are rich in quality and culture, and offer an intimate look into the lives of the people who make a country. We appreciate Pacific World’s passion for creating meaningful and captivating expereinces – and think this is the perfect partnership.”



Founded in 2015 and currently available in Singapore and New South Wales, Australia, NOSHtrekker creates unique and authentic food memories in the homes of locals – NOSH Hosts. The homes are destinations in themselves, offering an intimate look into the local culture through delicious home-cooked food and engaging storytelling.



The new partnership brings Pacific World and NOSHtrekker together to develop unique itineraries for events and incentives that focus on four areas of interest: heritage, arts, culture and wellness. Participants will immerse themselves in topics like culture, architecture, or sustainability, meet locals with interesting stories to tell and taste food that helps to tell the story. Pacific World and NOSHtrekker will work closely with groups to design a curated experience that is tailored to the specific needs of travellers, and participants of meetings and conventions.





About Pacific World

Founded in 1980 in Hong Kong, Pacific World is a dedicated destination and event management company operating in over 40 countries and over 100 destinations in Asia, Europe, Middle East, Africa and The Americas. Pacific World forms part of Destination Services, which is a division of Hotelbeds Group, a leading provider of business-to-business services to the travel industry globally. For more information or to book and organize a meeting or event with Pacific World, please visit



About NOSHtrekker

NOSHtrekker designs unique in-home dining food experiences that provide travellers and locals with an authentic taste of place. Founded in 2015 and available in Singapore and New South Wales, Australia, NOSHtrekker curates Signature, Culinary PRO and Pop-Up food and beverage experiences for the well-travelled who are seeking quality, novel cultural experiences. For more information about NOSHtrekker’s in-home dining experiences in Singapore, visit





Contact:

myrequest@pacificworld.com









