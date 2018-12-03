|
|
|
|
|
Company News
Updated Website for E&E Exhibit Solutions Provides Comprehensive Mobile Experience
3/12/2018
For more than twenty years E & E Exhibits, Inc., dba E&E ExhibitSolutions® has been creating and providing award-winning state-of-the-art trade show exhibits. In keeping with their on-trend offerings, they have just completed an extensive 1,000 page update to their primary website at www.ExhibitsUSA.com which is 100% mobile friendly.
“Technology has advanced to the point that consumers are using their handheld smart devices for more than just research but also to make buying decisions,” said Cynthia Chaddock, CFO/Director of Marketing. “We felt it was of critical importance that our latest update to our website be mobile-friendly and easy to navigate for the marketing executive on the move.”
Visitors to the ExhibitsUSA.com website will find several innovations that will make navigating easier than ever:
Visit the updated website at ExhibitsUSA as well as their other websites: www.RentExhibitsUSA.com and www.CorporateEventsUSA.com for all your trade show and/or corporate event.
E & E Exhibits, Inc. currently operates three locations in the greater Tempe/Chandler Arizona areas. The main showroom is located at 1365 W. Auto Dr. Tempe, AZ 85284. For more information visit www.ExhibitsUSA.com.
About E&E Exhibit Solutions
Since 1995, the custom display rental design professionals and award winning leaders in trade show exhibits at www.ExhibitsUSA.com and www.RentExhibitsUSA.com have been working with businesses to create memorable and functional design elements and trade show displays for their businesses. Contact Information: 800-709-6935 info@ExhibitsUSA.com.
Contact:
info@ExhibitsUSA.com
More information about E&E Exhibit Solutions...
|
|
|
|