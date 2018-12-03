trending Sponsored Content

Company News

Updated Website for E&E Exhibit Solutions Provides Comprehensive Mobile Experience

Tweet 3/12/2018

For more than twenty years E & E Exhibits, Inc., dba E&E ExhibitSolutions® has been creating and providing award-winning state-of-the-art trade show exhibits. In keeping with their on-trend offerings, they have just completed an extensive 1,000 page update to their primary website at



“Technology has advanced to the point that consumers are using their handheld smart devices for more than just research but also to make buying decisions,” said Cynthia Chaddock, CFO/Director of Marketing. “We felt it was of critical importance that our latest update to our website be mobile-friendly and easy to navigate for the marketing executive on the move.”



Visitors to the ExhibitsUSA.com website will find several innovations that will make navigating easier than ever: Every display element features a variety of examples and colored images to ensure that readers find exactly what they need to market their business.

The navigation is simple and straight-forwarded so that readers can easily find the trade show display, accessory, technology or service they require without getting lost in a maze of detail.

Each category now features “Related Products” that recommends companion elements that will enhance their marketing efforts.

The entire website is 100% mobile-friendly so that readers can quickly view thousands of images and designs of what they need without waiting until they can access a laptop or desktop computer. “We are excited to start the New Year by offering our customers and prospects a comprehensive tool for their business,” said Daniel Chaddock, President. “Our marketing team has enhanced the new website so new prospects can most easily navigate through our rich offerings, finding exactly what they need for their next tradeshow or event.”



Visit the updated website at ExhibitsUSA as well as their other websites:



E & E Exhibits, Inc. currently operates three locations in the greater Tempe/Chandler Arizona areas. The main showroom is located at 1365 W. Auto Dr. Tempe, AZ 85284. For more information visit





About E&E Exhibit Solutions

Since 1995, the custom display rental design professionals and award winning leaders in trade show exhibits at





Contact:

info@ExhibitsUSA.com











