WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
Topics Magazine Find It EXHIBITORLIVE eTrak FastTrak Certification Awards News Advertise
News
EXHIBITORLIVE
News
Sponsored
Content
Associations/
Press
Awards
Company
News
International
New
Products
People
Shows
& Events
Venues
& Destinations
EXHIBITOR
News
trending
Sponsored Content
Do You Speak Marketing? Marketing Strategy, Goals, Tactics, and Objectives EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITOR Announces Industry’s 'Top 40' Exhibit Producers People
George P. Johnson (Nashville) Appoints Larry Ezzelle as Vice President of Operations EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces Portable/Modular Awards Winners EXHIBITORLIVE News
Exhibit Concepts Inc. Wins Best of Show Large Booth Award at EXHIBITORLIVE EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Senior Writer Charles Pappas, Author of Flying Cars, Zombie Dogs, and Robot Overlords, to Present Session, Sign Books at EXHIBITORLIVE EXHIBITORLIVE News
Blue Pony Wins Best of Show Small Booth Award at EXHIBITORLIVE EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces EXHIBITORLIVE Best of Show and Buyers Choice Award Winners EXHIBITORLIVE News
beMatrix Wins Best Booth Staff Award at EXHIBITORLIVE
submit your news
email newsletter
Company News
Updated Website for E&E Exhibit Solutions Provides Comprehensive Mobile Experience
3/12/2018
For more than twenty years E & E Exhibits, Inc., dba E&E ExhibitSolutions® has been creating and providing award-winning state-of-the-art trade show exhibits. In keeping with their on-trend offerings, they have just completed an extensive 1,000 page update to their primary website at www.ExhibitsUSA.com which is 100% mobile friendly.

“Technology has advanced to the point that consumers are using their handheld smart devices for more than just research but also to make buying decisions,” said Cynthia Chaddock, CFO/Director of Marketing. “We felt it was of critical importance that our latest update to our website be mobile-friendly and easy to navigate for the marketing executive on the move.”

Visitors to the ExhibitsUSA.com website will find several innovations that will make navigating easier than ever:
  • Every display element features a variety of examples and colored images to ensure that readers find exactly what they need to market their business.
  • The navigation is simple and straight-forwarded so that readers can easily find the trade show display, accessory, technology or service they require without getting lost in a maze of detail.
  • Each category now features “Related Products” that recommends companion elements that will enhance their marketing efforts.
  • The entire website is 100% mobile-friendly so that readers can quickly view thousands of images and designs of what they need without waiting until they can access a laptop or desktop computer.
“We are excited to start the New Year by offering our customers and prospects a comprehensive tool for their business,” said Daniel Chaddock, President. “Our marketing team has enhanced the new website so new prospects can most easily navigate through our rich offerings, finding exactly what they need for their next tradeshow or event.”

Visit the updated website at ExhibitsUSA as well as their other websites: www.RentExhibitsUSA.com and www.CorporateEventsUSA.com for all your trade show and/or corporate event.

E & E Exhibits, Inc. currently operates three locations in the greater Tempe/Chandler Arizona areas. The main showroom is located at 1365 W. Auto Dr. Tempe, AZ 85284. For more information visit www.ExhibitsUSA.com.


About E&E Exhibit Solutions
Since 1995, the custom display rental design professionals and award winning leaders in trade show exhibits at www.ExhibitsUSA.com and www.RentExhibitsUSA.com have been working with businesses to create memorable and functional design elements and trade show displays for their businesses. Contact Information: 800-709-6935 info@ExhibitsUSA.com.


Contact:
info@ExhibitsUSA.com





More information about E&E Exhibit Solutions...




FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
Exhibit Producers
2-SCALE
International
Exhibit Concepts, Inc.
Event Design and Production
Event Central
Exhibit Producers
Stevens Exhibits/Displays, Inc.
>> More Products



Join the EXHIBITOR Community Search the Site
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
 MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
 FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
 EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
 ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
 FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
 CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
 AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
 NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
© Exhibitor Media Group | The Leader in Trade Show and Corporate Event Marketing Education 310 South Broadway, Suite 101, Rochester, MN 55904 | (507) 289-6556 | Need Help? Ask Scott